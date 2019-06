Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun

Ben Cox, front left, Recreation Specialist with Harford County Parks and Recreation, along with Maryland Department of Natural Resources employees, from left, Todd Heard, Mark Staley and Adam Eshleman head out on the Bush River Tuesday afternoon from Flying Point Park in Edgewood to look at a few spots where anglers participating in the 2018 Huk Bassmaster Elite Series event July 26-28 will be fishing. Anglers will depart each day of the tournament from Flying Point Park in Edgewood.