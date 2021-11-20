(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford C. Milton Wright vs. J.M. Bennett boys state 3A soccer championship | PHOTO Nov 19, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement C. Milton Wright vs. J.M. Bennett boys state 3A soccer championship Friday November 19, 2021 at Loyola University. C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals James M. Bennett’s goalkeeper Jack Mitchell (1) catches a ball while defending the goal in the second half. Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright’s goalkeeper Jake Adams (30) catches a ball while defending the goal in the second half. Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright’s Adrian Gonzalez (11) fights James M. Bennett’s Will Wilhite (5) for possession of the ball in the second half. Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright’s Jacob Kegley (10) dribbles the ball past James M. Bennett’s Cooper Johnston (11) in the second half. Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright’s Matt Wessell (14) comforts Caleb Carpenter (4) after their team loses in penalty kicks. Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals James M. Bennett’s JP Wright (2) celebrates with his team after scoring the game-winning penalty kick. C. Milton Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals James M. Bennett’s JP Wright (2) celebrates with goalkeeper Jack Mitchell (1) and another teammate after scoring the game-winning penalty kick. C. Milton Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright goalkeeper Jake Adams (30) can’t stop JP Wright’s (2) game-winning penalty kick. Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright’s Adrian Gonzalez (11) crouches and bows his head after his team loses in penalty kicks. Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright’s Connor Pavlitsa (5) comforts Adrian Gonzalez (11) after their team loses in penalty kicks. Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright’s Connor Lesniewski (8) walks back to his team with his face covered after missing a penalty kick. Wright boys soccer lost to James M. Bennett in the 3A state title game at the Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, November 19. Bennett wins 4-2 with penalty kicks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright’s Adrian Gonzalez tries to control his emotions after the team’s 4-2 loss in penalty kicks after double overtime to JM Bennett in Friday night’s Class 3A state Championship game at Loyola College November 19, 2021 (Matt Button) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals C. Milton Wright head coach Brian Tully consoles player Adrian Gonzalez after the team’s 4-2 loss in penalty kicks after double overtime to JM Bennett in Friday night’s 3A boys state championship game at Loyola College November 19, 2021. (Matt Button) C. Milton Wright vs. James M. Bennett boys soccer 3A State Finals Members of the C. Milton Wright boys soccer team lay devastated on the field after the team’s 4-2 loss in penalty kicks after double overtime to JM Bennett in Friday night’s Class 3A state Championship game at Loyola College November 19, 2021. (Matt Button) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright's Drake Kongkraphun and J.M. Bennett's Walner Anescar get tangled up as they go for the loose ball during teh 3A boys soccer state championship game at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright's Jacob Kegley and J.M Bennett's John Koch battle for the loose ball during the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright's Connor Lesniewski and J.M Bennett's John Koch battle for control of the loose ball during the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright's Drake Kongkraphun tries to get teh kick away as J.M Bennett's John Koch moves in for the block during the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright's Nick Byers and J.M. Bennett's Will Wilhite get up to battle for the head ball during the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright's Connor Lesniewski and J.M Bennett's John Koch battle for control of the loose ball during the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright's Jacob Kegley makes a quick direction change as J.M Bennett's Cooper Johnston reacts during the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright's Jacob Kegley gets control of the loose ball with J.M Bennett's Connor McLaughlin, left, and Noel Jeune close in during the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright head coach Brian Tully and memebers of the team anxiously watch as their teammate prepares to take his penalty shot duirng the 3A boys soccer state championship game at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CMW vs JM Bennett boys soccer 3A state championship C. Milton Wright teammates console eachother after the team's 4-2 loss in penalty kicks after double overtime in the 3A boys soccer state championship game against J.M. Bennett at Loyola College Friday November 19, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement