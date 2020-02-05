A few weeks ago, Bel Air attorney Jay Young had an incoming call from a number in Ohio pop up on his phone. Like many, figuring it was a telemarketer or scam, Young didn’t answer the call.
Seconds later, though, there was a voice mail and a message that changed Young’s life.
The call was from David Baker, the President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of fame in Canton, OH. The message; a congratulatory message letting Young know that his brother, the late George Young, has been selected to become a member of the Hall of Fame.
The voice mail advised Young to get back in touch and it didn’t take long.
That said, Young and wife Orsia, have spent the past week in Miami rubbing shoulders with current and former legends of the NFL as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s annual event.
“Having the time of my life, surreal,” Young said by phone recently. “Really like an out of body experience.”
Young, who is the half brother to George Young, was there to represent and honor his late brother. “We’re guests of the Hall of Fame, honored to be here,” Young said.
When the call came, Young says he was “caught completely off guard”. “I had no idea, I knew that he was nominated and he’s been nominated before,” Young said. “I’ve gotten calls from the NFL previously that told me to stay by my phone and ask me for my contact information. Very mysterious calls, which in the past didn’t work out, but this one did.”
The call also changed the Young’s travel plans. “We were meant to go to Jamaica, until I got the call,” Young said. “I said, honey, change of plans.”
Young recalls many stories and times spent with his brother George Young. “He was a teacher first and foremost and a student. Football came behind all that,” Young said. “None of this stuff impressed him. He was about the game, he wasn’t about the show. He had the same glasses he wore in high school and they were thick, coke bottle glasses. Very bad eyesight.”
Bad eyesight or not, George Young was great with the game of football. Young was a high school football coach for 15 years in Baltimore at City College before Don Shula hired him as an assistant in the Colts’ personnel department in 1968.
Two years later, George Young was named offensive line coach on a Baltimore Colts team that beat Dallas in Super Bowl V. Young was later director of player personnel and then offensive coordinator before rejoining Shula in Miami in 1974 as the Dolphins’ director of personnel and pro scouting.
George Young took over as General Manager of the New York Giants in 1979, a role he filled until 1997 very successfully.
He took over a team that had not reached the playoffs in 15 consecutive years. The Giants were postseason participants in his third season and eight times in his 19 seasons as head of the franchise’s football operations. The team, three times – in 1982, 88 and 94, were eliminated on the final day of the season).
They won three NFC East titles and Super Bowls XXI and XXV. Young, a three-time Super Bowl winner, was a charter inductee into the franchise’s Ring of Honor in 2010. He was named the NFL Executive of the Year five times.
“I’m really, first and foremost, sorry he can’t be here,” Young said. “He has deserved it all his life." "He himself said, [he had a grouchy disposition. The Hall of Fame is for players, not for anyone else].”
“I think he would have loved it deep down inside, but he wouldn’t let that be known to anybody,” Young said. “He would just be humble about it, that’s the way he was.”
The actual enshrinement will take place in August in Canton, OH. Young says they will be there. “It’s a fantastic honor. The whole, experience has been out of body.”