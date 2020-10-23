C. Milton Wright’s Staki Gourgoulianis, James Riveira to wrestle in non-fan, wrestling event next month

Those matches in order are 220-Kaden Bryan (Carroll Co) vs Luke Randazzo (Carroll Co); 145-Ryan Ohler (Carroll Co) vs Sirr Bannister (PG Co); 106-Tyson Sherlock (Gilman) vs Alex Bellarin (Kent Co); 152-Caleb Chaves (AA Co) vs Jamal Everette (Franklin HS); 120-Mason Buckler (Leonardtown) vs Tallion Elliott (Mont Co); 132-Brogan Kealy (Southern Garrett) vs Mekhi Neal (Prince Frederick); 160-Darby Bryant (Boonsboro) vs Bryce Phillips (MSJ/Va); 220-Johnny Hoffman (Stephen Decatur) vs Grant Warner (Carroll Co); 152-Drew Guttentag (Mont Co) vs Jackson Cohenour (AA Co); 195-Micah Bourne (Stephen Decatur) vs Val Pryor (AA Co); 182-Eli Sellinger (Wicomico) vs James Conway (Balt Co); 120-Ryan Athey (Carroll Co) vs Jibreel Muhammad (Landon/Mont Co); 120-Brady Pruett (Howard Co/Spalding) vs Sean Rinebolt (Boonsboro); 170-Jake Rallo (Balt Co) vs Tristen Dagestani (Stephen Decatur); 165-James Parana (Stephen Decatur) vs Damon Nelson (Balt Co); 126-Staki Gourgoulianis (CMW) vs Justin Knapp (AA Co); 138-Matt Walsh (Carroll Co/Loyala) vs Zach Kirby (Carroll Co); 138-AJ Rodrigues (Carroll Co) vs Richard Davis (Balt Co); 132-Nico D’Amico (Stephen Decatur) vs Ike Guttentag (Mont Co); 152-Joe Fisk (AA Co/Spalding) vs Amondre Wooden (Balt Co); 145-Noah Reho (Stephen Decatur) vs Matt Lawrence (Carroll Co/McDonogh); 132-Richard Fedalen (Howard Co/McDonogh) vs James Riveira (CMW); 166-Seda Sarni (Mont Co) vs Jaylen Hyman (Balt Co) in Girls Freestyle match; and HWT-Kyonte Hamilton (PG Co) vs Sam O’Brien (Mont Co).