C. Milton Wright’s Staki Gourgoulianis, James Riveira to wrestle in non-fan, wrestling event next month

USA Wrestling, Maryland Chapter (MSWA) is hosting the fourth annual Franklin Fall Wrestling Showcase on Nov 14, but at an undisclosed site with no fans.
The event, however, will be streamed live on RocFin.com/Save Wrestling, which is a pay per view service for $9.99. Due to COVID restrictions the event location is not being released in order to avoid a crowded facility.
There will be a total of 33 wrestling matches, nine preliminary bouts, followed by 24 pay per view matches, that features the states top public and private high school and middle school wrestlers, using college rules.
Among the wrestlers are a pair of state champs from C. Milton Wright High School. James Riveira won his third consecutive title last march, while teammate Staki Gourgoulianis won his first.
Both wrestlers are eager and confident about their respective matches.
Riveira will battle All-American and private schools state champion, Richard Fedalen, from McDonogh School in a 132-pound bout. “I plan on going out there and showing off why I’m one of the best in the state by dominating Richard,” Riveira said.
Gourgoulianis is equally confident for his 126-pound match with Justin Knapp of Southern High School in Anne Arundel County. Knapp is a state runner-up from last season.
“I plan to go out and show that my state title wasn’t a fluke and just completely dominate the match, while putting on a show,” Gourgoulianis said.
Both CMW wrestlers say they have been working out/wrestling almost every day since winning the state title. Gourgoulianis has competed in two events, one in July and the other in September. Riveira has not competed at all.
As for COVID issues, wrestlers are not wearing masks while competing. “Not while wrestling, but every other second of the day,” Gourgoulianis added.
The event will feature two guest coaches; Dan Ricker, who is head coach of the 10-time State Champions Warhawks club team and Cornell Bass, a Maryland wrestling legend, who is a NWMA Man of the Year and MWOA Contribution Award Winner.
The youth exhibitions are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The matches are at 70 lbs., Trenton Clark (AA Co) vs Jake Simione (Howard Co); 70 lbs., Lincoln Weeks (AA Co) vs Chase Carnahan (Balt Co); 105 lbs., Scottie Ford (Kent Co) vs Clifton Butler (Balt City); 75 lbs., Lane Gowl (Queen Annes) vs Jacob Endzel (Howard Co); 60 lbs., Aiden Yarnell (Prince Frederick) vs Jacob Naylor (Howard Co); 73 lbs., Henry Moltumyr (Prince Frederick) vs Jake Causey (Hereford); 90 lbs., Hayden Haber (Kent Co) vs Kai Plinski (W. Va.); 55 lbs., Charles Cooper (Balt City) vs Rawle Fortune (Bowie); 85 lbs., Ethan Valdisera (Prince Frederick) vs Nathan Mathis (Howard Co).
A Johnny K. Eareckson Award Presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m. with the high school matches beginning at 6:40 p.m.
Those matches in order are 220-Kaden Bryan (Carroll Co) vs Luke Randazzo (Carroll Co); 145-Ryan Ohler (Carroll Co) vs Sirr Bannister (PG Co); 106-Tyson Sherlock (Gilman) vs Alex Bellarin (Kent Co); 152-Caleb Chaves (AA Co) vs Jamal Everette (Franklin HS); 120-Mason Buckler (Leonardtown) vs Tallion Elliott (Mont Co); 132-Brogan Kealy (Southern Garrett) vs Mekhi Neal (Prince Frederick); 160-Darby Bryant (Boonsboro) vs Bryce Phillips (MSJ/Va); 220-Johnny Hoffman (Stephen Decatur) vs Grant Warner (Carroll Co); 152-Drew Guttentag (Mont Co) vs Jackson Cohenour (AA Co); 195-Micah Bourne (Stephen Decatur) vs Val Pryor (AA Co); 182-Eli Sellinger (Wicomico) vs James Conway (Balt Co); 120-Ryan Athey (Carroll Co) vs Jibreel Muhammad (Landon/Mont Co); 120-Brady Pruett (Howard Co/Spalding) vs Sean Rinebolt (Boonsboro); 170-Jake Rallo (Balt Co) vs Tristen Dagestani (Stephen Decatur); 165-James Parana (Stephen Decatur) vs Damon Nelson (Balt Co); 126-Staki Gourgoulianis (CMW) vs Justin Knapp (AA Co); 138-Matt Walsh (Carroll Co/Loyala) vs Zach Kirby (Carroll Co); 138-AJ Rodrigues (Carroll Co) vs Richard Davis (Balt Co); 132-Nico D’Amico (Stephen Decatur) vs Ike Guttentag (Mont Co); 152-Joe Fisk (AA Co/Spalding) vs Amondre Wooden (Balt Co); 145-Noah Reho (Stephen Decatur) vs Matt Lawrence (Carroll Co/McDonogh); 132-Richard Fedalen (Howard Co/McDonogh) vs James Riveira (CMW); 166-Seda Sarni (Mont Co) vs Jaylen Hyman (Balt Co) in Girls Freestyle match; and HWT-Kyonte Hamilton (PG Co) vs Sam O’Brien (Mont Co).