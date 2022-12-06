Harford County 2022-23 high school wrestling preview: Harford Tech defending UCBAC campionship

The Harford Tech Cobras wrestling team celebrates its UCBAC championship win at Edgewood High School last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A season ago, Harford Tech wrestlers won a UCBAC Tournament championship and a region dual meet title. The Cobras bring a solid group back, so repeats may be possible this season. Expect the biggest challenge to come from Bel Air.

Aberdeen

Coach: Kyle Brown, 13th season

Advertisement

Top returners: Junior Ada Gorman; sophomores Liam Peterson and Chase Lineberry.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Advertisement

Outlook: “We have a young group that should be competitive this year. Numbers are up and it is a positive outlook for the future of the program,” Brown said.

Bel Air's Gavin McDowell, shown holding up Aberdeen's Chase Lineberry during last year's Class 3A North Region tournament, is back for his senior season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air

Coach: Craig Reddish, 30th season

Top returners: Seniors Austin Bacot (126), Taran Johnson (160), Manny Lucas (145), Gavin McDowell (138), Savion Ricketts (170) and Cade Zengel (182); juniors Chris Nice (132) and Ian Nitz (195).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Will Entner (285) and Chris Vonziah (220); sophomores Cole Bursk (120) and Joel Ouandji Nana (152); freshman Dominic Gray (113) and Kahlil Mobley (106).

Outlook: Numbers are up at Bel Air. “We have a strong group of returning wrestlers that will lead the team. The goal at Bel Air is always to win the conference and have a strong showing in the postseason,” Reddish said. “The team is working hard, but finding the lineup will be a challenge early on.”

C. Milton Wright

Coach: John Thornton, seventh season

Top returners: Seniors Islom Salokhitdinov (170) and Brody Zumbano (138); juniors Joey LoBianco (145/152) and Joel Tufts (220); sophomores Kane Desch (106), Mitchell Nguyen (120) and Devin Sweeney (145/152).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Sean Downey (113) and Jaxon Simms (160).

Advertisement

Outlook: “We’ve got a solid group of committed year-round wrestlers who are ready to make a name for themselves,” Thornton said. “Our goal is the same every year; to improve as the season progresses and to compete for team and individual titles.”

Edgewood

Coach: Ken Ewers, seventh season

Top returners: Junior Dylan Karol (195/200); sophomores Zaire Bouldin (126), Malachi Coates (195/220) and Jamere Napper (132).

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: “We are very young this season, with almost our entire program made up of first or second year wrestlers,” Ewers said. “We are looking to develop and improve while being competitive this season.”

Fallston's Aiden Fodel keeps the pressure on Havre de Grace opponent Connor Birth as they battle in the 106-pound match a dual last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Billy Thomas, first season

Advertisement

Top returners: Juniors Justice Klinedinst (195) and Esteban Koukoulis (145); sophomores Evan Conner (220), Jake Duffy (126), Aiden Fodel (120) and Kaydon Wallace (152).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Alex Chacona (138), Austin Loss (220) and Riley Vaughn (132); juniors Nathan Cotto (220), Shane Gillespie (182), Anthony Lamb (160) and Peter Morton (285); sophomores Madeline Cox (155), Jesse Finley (145), Gabriel Sober (138) and Julian Sopp (120); freshmen Liam Ardila (220), Jackson Cosola (106) and Liam Watson (126).

Outlook: The Cougars are led by Fodel, a returning state qualifier. There are many newcomers to this young team and a new coach. Expect to see the Cougars develop over the season.

Harford Tech

Coach: Ja’Juan Burrell, sixth season

Top returners: Seniors Logan Barkey (126), Damon Boniface (106), Gavin Lawson (220/285), Gavin Thompson (182/195) and Charlie Turney (170); junior Wesley Outlaw (152); sophomore Zaden Tablan (113).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Hamza Abedrabuh (220) and Brian Vickers (160); freshman Christian Donlick (120).

Advertisement

Outlook: “Looking to replicate and build upon our successes last year which brought a UCBAC championship, a regional duals title and a trip to the state dual finals,” Burrell said. “We return 7 of 13 conference place-winners from last season, along with a place-winner (Lawson) from three years ago who missed last year with injury. The nucleus of our team will look a little different this year, but still be tough and highly competitive.”

Havre de Grace

Coach: David Rathfon, second season

Top returners: Senior Kent Bromley (152); sophomore Conner Birth (126).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Jack Ryan (285); sophomore Jaden Cooper (220).

Outlook: “Looking to build off last year’s regional dual meet semifinal birth. We have 28 on our squad and additional coaching staff,” Rathfon said.

John Carroll

Coach: Keith Runk, third season

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors Ian Moccia, George Fritz and Trevyn Suskowicz.

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Aaron Moccia

Outlook: Ian Moccia and Fritz each finished last season on a high note as both qualified for National Preps.

“I am hopeful to see them have that same success this year with even better results,” Runk said.

Suskowicz finished just short last season, but Runk is expecting him to also have a successful year and be in the mix as well for National Preps. Aaron Moccia is an accomplished Junior League wrestler and brings a solid foundation to the room.

“So far he has shown the ability and I believe will be a force to be reckoned with this season,” Runk said.

Advertisement

Joppatowne

Coach: Mike Schafer, second season

Top returners: Senior Isaiah Negron; sophomores Joel Oyekanmi, Carsen May, and Darren Jefferson.

Newcomers to watch: Adam Taylor, Christian Vias, Mason Webb, Bryce Rapley, Devonte Barnes, Semaj Estinvil, Alyssa Nigrin, Dalton Nigrin and Tramon Green.

Outlook: “Coming off a rebuilding year, we are excited as to what the future holds for Joppatowne wrestling,” Schafer said. “Last season our team consisted of many first-year wrestlers and we are looking forward to everyone’s development and success.”

North Harford's Cruz Cespedes is seeking a third UCBAC title in his final season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford

Coach: Tim Ryan, second season

Top returners: Senior Cruz Cespedes (138); junior Clay Lawrence (285).

Advertisement

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: According to Ryan, the Hawks have a strong group of 10th graders returning.

Patterson Mill

Coach: Ryan Arist, 23rd season

Top returners: Seniors Zach Alkhatib (152), Niko Athanasiou (145), Nathaniel Friedel (195), Evan Lyttle (182) and Mark Matysek (160); juniors Akbarjon Adkhamjonov (106), Jeff Gesner (132), Jason Pickard (126) and Marloe Stump (170); sophomores Karlleigh Gill (145), Christian Joglar (138), Phillip Tollivor (120) and Daisey West (155).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Nick Gomez-Acero (220) and Jacie White (170); freshmen Sarah Alkhatib (106), Tanayah Davis (152) and Gabe Filling (113).

Outlook: “Numbers are up with 57 in the room which includes nine girls which is exciting,” Arist said. “We are still young, but bring back most of last year’s team which is nice to have some experience.”

Advertisement

Perryville

Coach: Thad Gough, ninth season

Top returners: Senior Kyler Brown (132)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Lee McConnel (152); freshmen Ryan Boyd (120), Charles Kilby (195) and Nate Singleton (132).

Outlook: “This is a young team loaded with potential and an unusual format of last season, many wrestlers got their first taste of the postseason and will be looking to return including Reed Trimble (145), Justin Renninger (285) and Bhodan Hamson (170),” Gough said. “We are looking for a strong finish and a noisy end to a successful season.”