12 Harford area high school wrestling programs ready to roll as 2021-22 season looms

The season for wrestling is upon us and 12 area teams (11 Harford, one Cecil) are preparing for the season that begins next week. Other than a light schedule wrestled by John Carroll last season, the rest haven’t been on mats together since early 2020. See team info below.
ABERDEEN
Head coach: Kyle Brown (10th year)
Top returning wrestlers: N/A
Key new wrestlers: N/A
Outlook: “We have a young team that has some experience on the mat. Consisting of mostly freshman and sophomores, we are expecting to have some success over the next few years,” Brown said.
BEL AIR
Head coach: Craig Reddish (29th year)
Top returning wrestlers: Graden Hughes, Sr. (132); Gavin McDowell, Jr. (138); Daniel Cross, Sr. (152); Savion Ricketts, Jr. (170); Cade Zengel, Jr. (182); Jasonveer Aulakh, Sr. (220)
Key new wrestlers: Austin Bacot, Jr. (120); Manny Lucas, Jr. (126); Chris Nice, So. (145); Taran Johnson, Jr. (160); Ian Nitz, So. (195)
Outlook: We have a young team with low numbers. Filling all the weight classes will be a challenge for the first time in over 25 years at Bel Air,” Reddish said. “There is some promise and excitement in the new wrestlers, just not the depth we are used to. The goal is to be better at the end of the year, then we are right now.”
C. MILTON WRIGHT
Head coach: John Thornton (sixth year)
Top returning wrestlers: Dede Gourgoulianis, Roy Hooe, Carter Goscinski, Andrew Van Syckle
Key new wrestlers: Kane Bowers, Josh Strong
Outlook: “This team is much different than our 2020 UCBAC Championship team, but I expect them to compete just as hard” Thornton said. “We have a nice mix of scrappy young wrestlers, experienced seniors and former JV wrestlers ready to take the next step.”
EDGEWOOD
Head coach: Kenneth Ewers (sixth year)
Top returning wrestlers: Matt Oliver, Sr. (120); Jon Booker, Sr. (126)
Key new wrestlers: Zaire Boudlin, Fr. (132); Jamere Napper, Fr. (138); Gavin Cozad, Jr. (138); Dylan Karol, Fr. (195)
Outlook: “After losing a great deal of our team to graduation and the COVID year, this team is a very fresh slate. However, we are lucky to have a few team leaders with varsity experience,” Ewers said. “Matt Oliver and Jon Booker have been excellent leaders so far sharing their mat experience with a group with very little experience. We are encouraged by our team numbers and athleticism to be competitive this season as we gain more experience.”
FALLSTON
Head coach: Kevin Medicus (seventh year)
Top returning wrestlers: Gabe Wallace, Jr. (126); Ben Ziervogel, Sr. (152); Ethan Arno, Sr. (285)
Key new wrestlers: Aiden Fodel, Fr. (113); Gabe Letke, Fr. (120)
Outlook: “Our numbers are down this year with ten wrestlers not returning due to COVID protocols. Still, the wrestlers we have are working hard,” Medicus said. “Our goal is to continue to improve as the season progresses and we gain experience.”
HARFORD TECH
Head coach: Ja’Juan Burrell (sixth year)
Top returning wrestlers: Kelvin Mendez, Sr. (182); Logan Barkey, Jr. (120); Kevin Mendez, Sr. (160); Gavin Lawson, Jr. (220); Robert Okougbo, Sr. (195); Godfred Acheampong, Sr. (145); Quincy Gash, Sr. (138)
Key new wrestlers: Charlie Turney, Jr. (170); Wesley Outlaw, So. (152); Nikolai Chervak, Fr. (126)
Outlook: “Looking to build on a top 5 conference finish from the 2019-20 season and contend for conference and regional titles,” Burrell said. “Half of the lineup from 2019-20 returns this year. Starting the year with a great turnout of new wrestlers.”
HAVRE DE GRACE
Head coach: David Rathfon (first year)
Top returning wrestlers: Ayden Boyd, Sr. (132); Zach Hamilton, Sr. (225)
Key new wrestlers: Liam Logan, Sr. (126); Alysa Kaptain, So. (170)
Outlook: “The Havre de Grace wrestlers have done a fantastic job coming together as a group in recruitment and have shown they can match up against some of the best in the county. We have several returning wrestlers with experience, as well as new wrestlers who show a lot of promise,” Rathfon said. “Assistant coach Tom Free and I look forward to having a successful season.”
JOHN CARROLL
Head coach: Keith Runk (third year)
Top returning wrestlers: Mike Cox, Jr. (180); Trevyn Suskowicz, Jr. (152); Ian Moccia, Jr. (138)
Key new wrestlers: N/A
Outlook: “Three returning juniors could be very competitive as long as they stay healthy,” Runk said. “I have mostly a new and inexperienced team that I hope over the season will continue to improve and become more competitive.”
JOPPATOWNE
Head coach: Mike Schafer (first year)
Top returning wrestlers: Isaiah Negron, Jr.; Joshua Steinmiller, Jr.; Luis Duque, Jr.
Key new wrestlers: Rosano Harris Jr., Sr.; Carsen May, Fr.; Camren Tressler, So.; Darren Jefferson, Fr.; Jake Steinmiller, Fr.; Tracee Bryant, Fr.; Joel Oyekanmi, Fr.; Naya Pietzsch, Fr.; Ari Barrett, Fr.
Outlook: “We are looking forward to a successful season,” Schafer said.
NORTH HARFORD
Head coach: Tim Ryan (first year)
Top returning wrestlers: Cruz Cespedes, Jr. (132); Tristan Devoe, Sr. (152); Austin Arist, Sr. (170); Mason Fried, Jr. (195)
Key new wrestlers: Clay Lawrence, So. (285)
Outlook: “We have a lot of first year wrestlers that are athletic and bring a great attitude to the team,” Ryan said. ”With the leadership of our returning wrestlers we are looking forward to a great season of growth and expect to finish the season strong.”
PATTERSON MILL
Head coach: Ryan Arist (21st year)
Top returning wrestlers: Lucas Cooper, Sr. (160)
Key new wrestlers: Randy Johnson, Jr. (120); Jeff Gessner, So. (126); Zach Alkhatib, Jr. (138); Niko Athanasiou, Jr. (152); Nathaniel Friedel, Jr. (195)
Outlook: “We only have one senior and two others with any varsity experience, followed by a bunch of first year wrestlers or wrestlers with one year of experience,” Arist said. “They are coachable and hard working and we’re excited to see the team develop as the season goes on. Coming off COVID, just filling the room and the weight classes is going to be a challenge.”
PERRYVILLE
Head coach: Thad Gough (11th year)
Top returning wrestlers: Owen Schwacke, Sr. (152); Mike Kelly, Sr. (145); Kali Shifflet, Sr. (220); Gabe Phillips, Sr. (113)
Key new wrestlers: Kylon Mitchell, Fr. (220); Braedon Hampton, So. (152)
Outlook: “I expect this young squad to finish strong and grow by leaps and bounds this season,” Gough said.