C. Milton Wright wrestlers won eight matches Wednesday evening to defeat host Patterson Mill, 46-33, in a UCBAC Chesapeake Division dual meet.
The Mustangs won the first six matches to take a commanding 34-0 lead. The Huskies won the next four and six of the final eight, but the lead was, too great.
Roy Hooe gave CMW its first win at 106 pounds by forfeit. Demetrios Gourgoulianis followed at 113, pinning Zach Alkhatib in 0:36. Brother Constantinos Gourgoulianis added a 17-0 tech fall over Kyle Pulket at 120.
At 126, Juan Ortega also won by tech fall over Tony Anthansiou, 16-1, while Brody Zumbano pinned Gabe Stasko in 3:57 at 132.
James Riveira closed out the CMW run at 138 with a win by forfeit.
Jae-Hoon Choi collected the first Patterson Mill win at 145, pinning Carter Goscinski in 4:53. Lucas Cooper also pinned at 152, stopping Sawyer Graham in 3:19.
Nathan Weller added the third Huskies pin at 160, beating Andrew Van Syckle in 1:14. The fourth win came at 170 with Eric Neutzling edging Christian Trombley for a 6-4 decision.
The Mustangs won the next two bouts. At 182, Logan Dvorak needed just 0:27 to pin Phillip Serrell, while Colby Kroedel pinned Ty Darden in 2:00 at 195.
Patterson Mill closed out the meet with two wins. At 220, Connor Morton pinned Cameron Wood in 4:45 and at 285, Mason Sprinkle won a forfeit.
Cobras beat Warriors, Indians
Harford Technical beat visiting Havre de Grace, 54-24, and North East, 56-21, in Susquehanna Divsion tri-meet action Wednesday.
The Cobras opened the meet with Havre de Grace with forfeit wins for Quincy Gash (138) and Kelvin Mendez (145).
It was a double forfeit at 152, before Gavin Lloyd gave Havre de Grace its first win at 160. Lloyd pinned Ryan Turney in 2:28. Michael Sweigart followed at 170 with a 0:06 pin of John Biskup.
Tech was awarded two more forfeits at 182 for Gavin Lawson and 195 for Robert Okougbo.
Nick Warner added a pin for Tech over Zachary Hamilton in 2:15 at 220, but Landon George countered for Havre de Grace at 285, pinning Tyler German in 2:00.
Ayden Boyd added the last Havre de Grace win at 106, pinning Mason Rzepka in 1:21.
Tech closed the meet with four wins. Sam Robertello won a forfeit at 113; Logan Barkey pinned Bugansoa Zakari in 0:41 at 120; Chase Hubbard pinned Sam Teefy in 5:06 at 126; and Pierce Courtalis won a forfeit at 132.
In the Tech win over North East, the Cobras won 10 of 14 weight classes.
Mendez got the first win at 145, pinning Marcus French in 1:01, while Ryan Turney added a 12-0 major decision win at 160 over Delvin Woodridge-Jones.
At 182, Charlie Turney pinned Marcus Jaramello in 1:16 to begin three straight pins. Okougbo stopped James Paylor in 4:36 at 195 and Nick Warner pinned Evan Roberts in 0:52 at 220.
The Cobras added three more wins after a loss at 285. Rzepka pinned Vanessa Lewis in 1:30 at 106, while Robertello pinned Sasha Jorstad in 0:35 at 113. Logan Barkey also won at 120, beating Kevin Lewis for a 13-4 major decision.
The Cobras also got wins from Courtalis at 132, a 4:54 pin of Nick Coe, and Gash at 138, a winner by pin over Jared Williams in 3:21).
Indians beat Warriors
Havre de Grace also lost to North East, 58-24.
The Warriors won four matches, all by pin. Lloyd pinned Harry Hamilton in 3:12 at 152; Sweigart pinned Ethan Doctor in 1:15 at 170; George pinned Justin Ahern in 3:16 at 285; and Boyd pinned Vanessa Lewis in 0:43 at 106.
The Warriors forfeited six matches.