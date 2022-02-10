Bel Air, Harford Tech wrestlers win region dual meet championships; advance to state semifinal

Wrestling teams from Bel Air and Harford Tech won region dual meet championships Wednesday and both will compete in the Maryland state dual meet tournament this Saturday at North Point High School in Waldorf.
Bel Air won the Class 3A North title, while Tech won the 1A East title.
The host Bobcats beat Edgewood in the semifinal round, 78-6, before rolling over Kenwood in the final, 65 -14.
Winning twice for the Bobcats were Cole Bursk, 106; Austin Bacot, 120; Graden Hughes, 126; Manny Lucas, 132; Gavin McDowell, 138; Daniel Cross, 152; Taran Johnson, 160; Savion Ricketts, 170; James Woodford, 182; Ian Nitz, 220; and Jasanveer Aulahk, 185.
James Miller, 145, and Cade Zengel, 195, both went 1-1. Bel Air will wrestle in a state semifinal at 2 p.m. with the state final set for 6:30 p.m.
Tech defeated host North East, 52-21, in Wednesday’s final, after beating Havre de Grace, 45-27, in the semifinal.
Double winners for Tech were Logan Barkey, 120/126; Quincy Gash, 138; Godfred Acheampong, 152; Kevin Mendez, 160; Charlie Turney, 170; Kelvin Mendez, 195; and Robert Okougbo, 220.
The Cobras will wrestle a state semifinal at noon with the state final set for 4 p.m.
Mustangs knocked out
C. Milton Wright’s bid for a 2A East title came up short at Stephen Decatur.
The Mustangs beat Parkside in a semifinal, 42-30, but lost in the final to Stephen Decatur, 63-16.
In the semifinal win, winners for CMW were Hayden Goscinski, 152; Carter Goscinski, 160; Andrew Van Syckle, 170; Joel Tufts, 220; Kane Bowers 106; Mitchell Nguyen, 113; Demetrios Gourgoulianis, 120; Joshua Strong, 132; and Brody Zumbano, 138.
Winners against Stephen Decatur were Carter Goscinski, 160; Bowers, 106; Nguyen, 113; and Gourgoulianis, 120.