The C. Milton Wright wrestling team had little trouble in a tri-meet hosted by the Mustangs on Wednesday.
The Mustangs cruised past both Edgewood, 54-27, and Havre de Grace, 67-11. Edgewood also beat Havre de Grace, 57-18.
Highlighting the evening was CMW junior and two-time defending state champion James Riveira notching win number 100. Riveira is 100-2 at this point in his CMW career.
The wins were fairly easy on this night for Riveira and for a number of other Mustangs as well.
Riveira needed just :35 to put away Edgewood’s Matt Oliver at 126 pounds. The win came after Demetrios Gourgolianis pinned Jonathan Booker in 1:21 at 106; Roy Hooe won a forfeit at 113; and Constantinos Gourgolianis pinned DeAonte Hutchinson in 5:17 at 120.
Edgewood’s Tyler Agard snapped the CMW run at 132 with a pin. Agard stopped Brody Zumbano at the 4:00 mark.
The Mustangs bounced right back with two more pins. Juan Ortega pinned Drexin Winder in 1:08 at 138 and Carter Goscinski pinned Curtis Smith, Jr. in 3:19 at 145.
Edgewood rallied to win the next three bouts. Max Bonner pinned Andrew Van Syckle in 1:55 at 152, while Trae Hughes finished off Kenny Frank in 1:17 at 160. Tyreak Carey followed with the closest match of the meet, beating Christian Trombley, 5-3, at 170.
CMW then won the next three matches by pin. At 182, Logan Dvorak decked Humberto Briceno in :34, while Colby Kroedel put away Sean Nelson in 3:32 at 195. Cameron Wood wrapped up the wins at 220, pinning Makani Borja in 4:53.
Edgewood won the final bout as Aidan Despres pinned Gordon Dorris in 1:16 at 285.
In the win over Havre de Grace, Riveira and CMW supporters celebrated the 100th win with a :19 pin of Bugansoa Zakari at 126.
“It’s just one step, a hundred wins is just a hundred wins,” Riveira said. “Try to get more wins, win another state title and win another one after that.”
CMW coach John Thornton, a state champion as well as a student at CMW, said, “He’s on another level, really only had two tough matches his entire career. He continues to work, that’s the surpising thing about him. He’s not resting on his laurels, he’s working. I’m proud of him for that.”
Havre de Grace forfeited six weight classes and won six-of-eight matched wrestled. Demetrios Gourgolianis won a 13-0 major decision over Ayden Boyd at 106 and Constantinos Gourgoulianis pinned Sam Teefy in :52 at 120.
Trombley added a win at 160, pinning Kasaan Dornelus in 1:08. The Mustangs also won the final two bouts. Dorris pinned Zach Hamilton in 4:32 at 220 and Wood beat Landon George, 5-1, at 285.
Havre de Grace’s two wins came from its pair of talented juniors, Gavin Lloyd and Michael Sweigart. Lloyd dominated Kenny Frank for an 18-1 tech fall win at 152, while Sweigart made quick work of Dvorak at 170, pinning him in 1:25.
In Edgewood’s win over Havre de Grace, the Rams took advantage of five forfeits. Both teams forfeited the 113 weight class.
Boyd opened the meet with win for Havre de Grace at 106. Boyd pinned Booker in 5:50.
The Rams then got two quick pins from Hutchinson (:16) and Oliiver (:39) and 120 and 126, rescpectively.
The Warriors other two wins came from Lloyd and Sweigart. Lloyd pinned Bonner in 1:46 at 152 and Sweigart needed 2:51 to stop Carey at 170.
Edgewood closed out the win with four wins, two forfeits and two contested.
At 220, Borja pinned Jaidon Blackmon in 2:43 and at 285, Despres edged George, 2-1.