Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League is back for 30th season

The Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League, sponsored by the Bel Air Recreation Committee, will be back in play this summer.
“This is a monumental year for us,” league commissioner Terry Handerhan said. The league was started in 1992 by Suzanne Riley and the league will celebrate its 30th summer this year. “Before the popularity of high school club teams, we had as many as five senior division and four junior division teams,” Handerhan said.
The league plays its games at Rockfield Park’s Ewing Street Field.
The league is still open for registration for the season that begins with a scrimmage on Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m.
The following week the league will go to games on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Game times will depend on the number of registrants. If it ends up being pickup like last year, all games are at 6:30 p.m., noted Handerhan. “If we can make three teams, Tuesday games will be at 6 and 7 p.m., and Thursday at 6:30 p.m.,” Handerhan said. “I will need a minimum of 60 players in order to go to three teams.”
The league is open to high school though post-collegiate players, with at least one year playing experience. Cost is $80 if registered by May 26. A $10 late fee is added after that date. The season will be six weeks long.
To register, go to belairwomenslacrosse.assn.la.
Questions may be emailed to womenslacrosse@belairrec.org.