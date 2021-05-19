Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League is back for 30th season

The following week the league will go to games on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Game times will depend on the number of registrants. If it ends up being pickup like last year, all games are at 6:30 p.m., noted Handerhan. “If we can make three teams, Tuesday games will be at 6 and 7 p.m., and Thursday at 6:30 p.m.,” Handerhan said. “I will need a minimum of 60 players in order to go to three teams.”