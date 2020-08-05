Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League season comes to a close

The Bel Air Women‘s Summer Lacrosse League put a wrap on its abbreviated season July 30 with one final game in the heat and on the grass at Rockfield Park’s Ewing Street field.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league had just two oversized teams instead of the normal four. Games were played throughout the month of July in the pandemic-altered season. Normal seasons played in June and July.
“It was only three and half weeks long, we played pick-up rather than assigned teams and we had to make rule changes because of COVID-19, but we got our 29th season in,” league organizer Terry Handerhan said. “I feel very fortunate that we had this window of opportunity to play. I am looking to having a normal season next summer.”
In the final game for 2020, Looneytunes (2-4-1) and the Snowballs (4-2-1) flip-flopped scores from two nights earlier. Looneytunes (Blue) defeated the Snowballs (White), 14-11. The game was played in quarters due to the heat.
Both teams started out slow with each scoring a goal in the first quarter. Snowballs jumped ahead by two briefly in the second quarter, but Looneytunes regrouped, outscoring the Snowballs, 5-3, in the quarter to take a 6-4 lead into the half.
Looneytunes added a 6-5 scoring advantage in quarter three to extend the lead to three, before both teams closed the game with two fourth quarter goals apiece.
Kelly Emge scored five goals to lead the winners, while Paulina Perkovich added three goals. Logan Ward also had multiple goals with two, while Isabelle Dallam, Jordyn Carll, Kim Eraso and Calixta Eraso added a a goal each. Dallam, Carll and Calixta Eraso also had assists.
McKayla Grasham netted five goals to pace the Snowballs. Jess Schuchardt added two goals in the loss, while single goals were tallied by Lovely Ordonez, Kelsie Davis, Reena Peralta and Casey Schuchardt. Jess Schuchardt, Ordonez and Paige Graff had assists.
Jayci Carll picked up the win in the Looneytunes goal with seven saves, while Amanda Cliffe also had seven saves in the Snowballs goal.
For the season, Emge led all scorers with 17 goals. Grasham finished with 16 goals, while Jessica Schuchardt had 14 goals and four assists. Kiely Hutchcroft (10 goals, two assists) and Perkovich (10 goals) rounded out the top five.
Goalie save percentages were Madi Gress, 49 percent; Jayci Carll, 43 percent and Cliffe, 40 percent.