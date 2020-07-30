Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League closing out its 29th season

The Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League entered the final week of its COVID-19 related shortened season Tuesday with one game played in the heat at Rockfield Park’s Ewing Street Field.
Due to the heat, the game was played in 12-minute quarters with the Snowballs (White shirts) beating Looneytunes (Blue), 14-10.
The Snowballs (4-1-1) jumped to an early lead with a quick goal from Jessica Schuchardt (two goals, one assist), only to have Looneytunes (1-4-1) answer back with a goal from Paulina Perkovich (two goals) 18 seconds later.
This pattern of scoring and answering repeated itself two more times, to end the opening quarter in a 3-3 tie. The Snowballs took control of the game in quarter two, outscoring Looneytunes, 5-2.
Leading 8-5 at the half, the Snowballs maintained their multi-goal lead over the final two quarters for the 14-10 win.
Lovely Lopez and Paige Graff (two assists) led the Snowballs scoring with three goals each, while McKayla Grasham Kelsie Davis (one assist) and Rachel Wilson scored two goals apiece. Kasey Schuchardt also contributed an assist for the Snowballs.
Kim Eraso and Logan Ward netted two goals apiece for Looneytunes, while Briana Gress, Kelly Emge, Isabelle Dallam (one assist) and Emma Hom added a goal apiece. Jordyn Carll had an assist for Blue.
In goal, Snowballs goalie Amanda Cliffe made 11 saves and Jayci Carll piled up 15 saves in the Looneytunes goal.
The league, in its 29th year, was scheduled to play its final game Thursday evening.