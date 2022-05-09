Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League is back for 31st season

The Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League is coming back for a 31st year and registration is open to high school thru post-collegiate players, with at least one year playing experience.

The league will either be in pickup format or assigned teams depending on the number of registrants. Games will be refereed in either format.

Cost is $80 if registered by May 22, and $90 after that. Games will be played Tuesday and Thursday nights (June 7-July 14) at Rockfield Park’s Ewing Street field. The league will have a scrimmage/late registration night on Thursday June 2, at 6:30 p.m.

Game times are 6 and 7 p.m. and if only one game is played, start time is 6:30 p.m.

Players can register online at: www.belairwomenslacrosse.assn.la Late registrations should be completed online, or, if need be, they can also be taken on June 2 at Ewing Street field.

In case of inclement weather, call the contact number (410-399-4969). A message will be left on the machine no later than an hour before scrimmage/game time.

Players must follow all COVID safety protocols in place. No jewelry may be worn while playing.

For more information contact league coordinator Terry Handerhan at 410-399-4969 or by email at womenslacrosse@belairrec.org