John Carroll girls basketball earns comeback win over Fallston in Cougars’ season opener

The John Carroll girls basketball team scored 21 points in the fourth quarter Monday night to pull off a come-from-behind, 48-40, win over the visiting Fallston Cougars as the 2021-22 winter athletic season began for public school programs.
The Patriots (2-1), who trailed for three quarters, took their first lead on a pair of Myah Simmons free throws early on in the final quarter.
The free throws put the Patriots up a point, 29-28, and it was Simmons — who scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter — that led the Patriots to the victory. A full-court press also aided the Patriots in their comeback.
“We definitely picked up intensity on offense, we had a lot more communication,” Simmons said. “We were able to pass and cut and screen away and we started attacking and making sure we were finishing.”
The Patriots made seven baskets in the fourth quarter after making just 11 over the first three quarters.
A Simmons basket made it 31-28 and, out of a John Carroll timeout with 6:37 to play, a 9-3 run pushed the Patriots lead to nine, 40-31.
It was a Simmons steal and layup two minutes later that boosted the lead to double digits, 44-33, and Cougars coach Johnny Woods called timeout.
Fallston (0-1) was able to trim the lead to five, 45-40, with 30 seconds to play.
The Cougars led 7-5 after one quarter and then by as many as nine points, 14-5, in the second quarter. John Carroll cut the deficit to 14-12, but Fallston and point guard Jillian Crawford closed the half with six points to take a 20-12 lead into halftime.
Crawford, who led the Cougars with 13 points, scored nine in the first half.
The Cougars lead was seven, 25-18, midway through the third quarter, before the Patriots closed with a 9-3 run. Megan Ruth (nine points) drained a 3-pointer and Simmons added a basket to bring the Patriots within a point, 28-27.
Amanda Sharpe and Mia Salvatierra scored six points each for the Cougars.
“We have to be able to finish. We talk about our cornerstone this year is going to be defense and at halftime I couldn’t [have been] more proud,” coach Woods said. “The second half, the third quarter into the fourth quarter, our defense just wasn’t what it needed to be and you’ve got to be able to put teams away.”
Kyleigh Monk added 17 points for the Patriots, who went 9-for-15 from the line, while the Cougars were 5-for-14.
“Early on we wanted to put full court pressure on them and for some reason the team abandoned that and that was obviously a big part of what helped us in the second half,” Patriots coach Holly Ismail said. “But also, just really taking care of the basketball ... just looking for a good shot.”
Edgewood 38, Kenwood 36
The Rams opened with a win over the host Blue Birds.
Alanna White, Harmony Madu and Ronni Edwards all scored eight points for Edgewood, while Courtney Pryor added seven.
Harford Tech 59, Havre de Grace 33
The Cobras pulled away in the second quarter and the host Warriors were unable to keep up.
Sophomore point guard Jessica Castro scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Castro also pulled down three rebounds. Junior center Anyia Gibson added 14 points and led in defensive rebounds with seven.
Freshman shooting guard Amya Goodsell contributed 10 points and five rebounds for the Cobras. Sophomore power forward Jordan Strang had five rebounds and five points, while sophomore small forward Sophia Mace also had five rebounds and five points.
Kaedence Bryant led the Warriors with 12 points.
Severna Park 33, Patterson Mill 24
The Huskies opened play on the road with the loss to the Falcons.
The Huskies trailed 13-7 at halftime and they got within a point, 23-22, with four minutes left on a pair of 3-point shots by Madison Knight.
Knight finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fallston 56, Bel Air 52
The Cougars defeated the visiting Bobcats in non-division play.
Dylan Wheeler and Dylan Kreis scored 15 points apiece, while Luke Wolff netted 12 for the Cougars.
Kreis sank two free throws in the closing seconds to push the lead to four points. Cougars’ coach Brian Hulka said the game was “very sloppy.”
Archbishop Curley 64, C. Milton Wright 43
The Mustangs opened on the road and lost to the Friars in non-league action.
Jordan Stiemke poured in 17 points for the Mustangs, who led 29-27 at halftime. Stiemke also had three blocks.
Rocco Polesovsky added eight points, three assists and 11 rebounds.
Kenwood 57, Edgewood 43
The Rams were beaten by the visiting Blue Birds in non-league play.
Edgewood got off to a slow start, trailing by 11 at the half. The Rams cut the deficit down to six in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.
Deandre Maxwell led thescoring with 12 points. Jamar Corprew and Jamier Corprew combined for 11 points.
Malik Scipio led Kenwood with 18 points.