Ellicott City brothers Richard and Sean Westerlund to coach against each other in D-II college basketball game

Saturday is going to be a special day for twin brothers Richard and Sean Westerlund as the two will square off as coaches in a men’s D-II college basketball game in Philadelphia.
Richard is head coach of Great Lakes Christian College, who is visiting Bryn Athyn College, where Sean is head coach. The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
The brothers, who grew up in Ellicott City, attended Lancaster Bible College in Pennsylvania and both previously served as head coach for the Harford Christian School boys basketball team.
Richard was head coach at Harford from 2010-13. Sean served as an assistant and together, the two coached Harford to a Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference title and a Maryland Christian Schools Tournament state championship in 2013.
Richard left after the season to become head coach at Crossroads College in Rochester, Minnesota, and Sean stuck around to become Harford’s head coach from 2013-16.
Both are excited about the game and also appreciative of the time spent at Harford.
“I am very excited to compete against my brother’s program,” Richard said. “It’s very surreal to see our journey in coaching come full circle since we got our start at Harford Christian School.
“Sean and I discussed what this would look like on those hour-long drives from Lancaster, Pa. to Darlington. I couldn’t be more grateful to Bryan Wilson and Cheri Lefever giving two 19-year old twins a chance to coach, to see where our journey has taken us since then is a joy to reflect on. My hope is I can enjoy this moment with my brother. I think it will be a fun game to be a part of.”
His Great Lakes team comes in with a 22-4 mark and the team is nationally ranked No. 1 among National Christian College Athletic Association D-II teams.
“The game against Rich and his program is a really special moment for both of us and all of those who’ve played a part in our journey to get here,” Sean said. “As I reflect back, that journey started at Harford Christian and it was Rich’s vision and passion that motivated me to explore coaching as a career path.
“I think that captures our relationship quite well as twins. He has known me better than myself at times. We did not get into coaching for anything else but to impact lives like our coaches did for us. Now, to be able to share in a historic moment and compete against him is a dream come true. It’s something I will always be grateful for.”
Sean’s Bryn Athyn team enters with a 5-15 mark, but has won two straight where his Lions scored in triple digits.
Derreck Orr Jr., a Joppatowne resident and Harford Christian’s all-time leading scorer (1,621), is a guard for the Bryn Athyn team is the conference’s fourth leading scorer at 13.7 points per game.