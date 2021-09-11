North Harford tops C. Milton Wright to lead week two Harford County football winners

The second week of games on the high school gridiron yielded wins for six Harford County teams.
Picking up wins were North Harford, Bel Air, Patterson Mill, Fallston, Havre de Grace and Harford Tech.
North Harford’s (2-0) win came over host C. Milton Wright (1-1), 23-15, at a packed Mustangs Stadium. The Hawks led at the half, 10-7.
Hawks quarterback Owen Smith threw a pair of touchdowns in the win — a 35-yard strike to Wyatt Ralph and a nine-yard completion to Brian Hauer.
Smith added the Hawks’ final touchdown on a 12-yard scramble. Hawks kicker Lukas Smithson kicked a 30-yard field goal and he added two extra-points.
“Just a hard fought game on both sides,” Hawks coach Justin Martinek said. “We took advantage of the matchups that we had on offense. Defense has stepped up in both games to keep us in the game.”
CMW quarterback Carter Goscinski ran for a first quarter touchdown and he passed for another in the final quarter.
Fallston 33, North East 13
Fallston moved to 2-0, winning at North East, 33-13.
Cougars quarterback Aiden Dixon threw five touchdown passes, including three to wide receiver Dylan Wheeler.
Bel Air 8, Century 6
Bel Air improved to 1-1 with its 8-6 road win over Century.
Jasonveer Aulakh recorded a safety in the first half for Bel Air, which led 2-0 at halftime.
Nate Furrow added the Bobcats’ touchdown on a 12-yard run, but the extra-point failed.
Havre de Grace 34, Rising Sun 6
The Warriors (2-0) stay unbeaten with their 34-6 win over host Rising Sun.
Max James highlighted the win with a pair of touchdowns. James rushed for one score and also took a fake punt 60 yards for another score.
Jared Meehan ran for a touchdown and Dominic Hyman hauled in a scoring pass from quarterback Chase Hunt. Hunt added a rushing touchdown as well, sneaking in from the goal line.
Patterson Mill 28, Bo Manor 16
Patterson Mill (1-1) earned its first win, beating visiting Bo Manor, 28-16.
Huskies quarterback Tommy Rohal completed 8-of-12 passes for 80 yards and he rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Theo Druyer also scored two rushing touchdowns and finished with 86 yards on 16 carries.
Ethan Pridgen had seven receptions for 79 yards.
Elkton 22, Edgewood 16
Edgewood slipped to 0-2 with its 22-16 loss at Elkton.
Edgewood scoring came from Timi Oyekunle on a five-yard run and a John Billy 17-yard run.
Lavar Banks and Jonathan King each added two-point conversions.
OTHER SCORES
Perryville 30, Joppatowne 0
The Mariners fell to 1-1 after being shut out by visiting Perryville, who is also 1-1.
Harford Tech 16, Aberdeen 6
The Cobras improved to 2-0 with a road win over the Eagles, who fell to 0-2.
Concordia Prep 47, John Carroll 0
The Patriots (0-3) remained winless, losing big at Concordia Prep, 47-0.