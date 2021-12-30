Harford Tech, C. Milton Wright boys basketball fall in holiday tournaments | Harford sports roundup (Dec. 29)

Hoping to go 1-1 in holiday tournament play, boys basketball teams from Harford Tech and C. Milton Wright both suffered losses in their return to the hardwood Wednesday.
Tech (3-4) got off to a slow start and got into some foul trouble early in a 69-59 loss to Francis Scott Key (3-2) in the Winters Mill Holiday Tournament.
“We cut it to as close as six late in the third quarter, but just couldn’t get over the hump,” Tech coach Drew Gill said. “We had some untimely turnovers and shot poorly from the free throw line. You aren’t going to beat a really solid team like Francis Scot key when you turn the ball over and miss free throws.”
Eric Macharia scored 15 points and Hans Sazon added 14 to lead the Cobras. Ryan Rill led the Eagles with 33 points and eight rebounds, while Liam McGrath added 21 points.
“Glad our guys got the opportunity to play over the holiday,” Gill said. “Thought guys worked hard, and while we didn’t come away with the result we wanted, we definitely have some positives to take away, and certainly some areas for improvement we’ll work on as we head into conference play.”
Broadneck 62, C. Milton Wright 43
The Mustangs (5-4) were overmatched by the Bruins (6-3) at the Glen Burnie Bogle Mixer.
Jordan Stiemke scored 21 points and added three steals for CMW, which trailed 27-20 at halftime. Aaron Redman added nine points, while Dylan Sander contributed four points and six rebounds.
Jordan Tuttle scored five points and Rocco Polesovksy added four.
Tromaine Jones led Broadneck with 25 points and Josh Erhlich netted 10.
Canceled tourneys
Aberdeen, Edgewood and Patterson Mill boys were all scheduled to play in the Overlea Tournament, while Joppatowne was scheduled to play in the Franklin Tournament.
In girls play, teams from Aberdeen, Edgewood and John Carroll also had games canceled.