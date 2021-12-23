John Carroll boys basketball surges past Goretti, 70-60 | Harford roundup (Dec. 22)

In a high-energy, fast-paced nonconference game Wednesday afternoon, John Carroll boys basketball sprinted past St. Maria Goretti, 70-60.
The Patriots (4-4) used a 7-0 run to break a 10-10 tie, and the race was on. John Carroll led 21-12 after one quarter.
TJ Vaughn, Terry Long Jr. and Tyson Commander each scored six points in the quarter for John Carroll, which went up 29-19 midway through the second quarter as the Patriots pressured gave the Gaels on seemingly every possession.
Cesar Tchilombo scored seven points in the quarter as the Patriots took a 36-24 lead at the half.
“Our biggest thing is, we constantly talk to our guys, just play together defensively, be on the same page, so everything about what we do is just being connected,” Patriots coach Seth Goldberg said. “We saw tonight, when we’re together and we’re tough, we’re really good, and when we’re not, we’re like everybody else.”
In the third quarter, Goretti outscored the Patriots 15-8 over the first five-plus minutes. John Carroll’s lead was cut to 44-39 and Goldberg called timeout with 2:24 left in the quarter.
Out of the break, Commander hit a 3-pointer and Miles Smith added his only basket to push the lead to 49-39 as the Patriots ended the quarter up 52-41.
The score was 54-45 with 6:45 to play before John Carroll scored six straight points to open up its largest lead, 60-45.
But the Gaels stormed back, using an 8-0 run to pull within 60-53 with 3:43 left to play. Less than 30 seconds later, however, the Patriots took an 11-point lead, 66-55, en route to victory.
“Up-tempo is really just about playing hard. We expect our guys to play at a high level of energy and toughness,” Goldberg said. “Our focus is more about being together and they are learning what that looks like for this group, because every team you coach is different.”
Commander’s 19 points led four Patriots in double figures. Long Jr. and Jeannot Basima both scored 13 points, while Vaughn netted 10. Tchilombo finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Tristan Cook led Goretti with 16 points, while Tyson Oghene added 14 and Jordan Green scored 12.
Aberdeen 93, North Harford 63
The Eagles (3-2) won for the second time in as many days, beating the host Hawks (1-6) in nondivision play among Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schools. It’s the Hawks’ fifth straight loss.
Aberdeen led 49-23 at half.
Sophomore Darion Parris had 15 points, while Artarus Brown added 14 points. Donovan Peyton contributed 10 points, seven assists and five steals.
Aaron Huth led the Hawks with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Garrett Reinecke scored 10 points.
C. Milton Wright 71, Manchester Valley 61
The Mustangs (5-2) went on the road to defeat the Mavericks in nonleague action. Manchester Valley led at half, 33-32.
Jordan Stiemke (four steals) poured in 30 points, while Rocco Polesovsky had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Dylan Sander added 10 points.
Will Cuneo led the Mavericks with 21 points, while Markel Brown netted 14 and Brendan Luddy scored 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Harford 56, Aberdeen 40
The Hawks (5-2) knocked off the host Eagles (1-4) in nondivision action.
Lainey Sheahy led the win with 15 points and four rebounds, while Lillian Duffy added 12 points and five rebounds. Jenna Amhrein also reached double figures with 10 points and Morgan Buckland chipped in eight points and four rebounds.
Ailayh Williams led Aberdeen with 11 points and four rebounds. Sumer Edwards added six points two steals and Amanda Gugliuzza had six points and two assists.
Edgewood 45, Bel Air 36
The Rams (4-2) beat the visiting Bobcats (0-5) in a nondivision game.
The Rams trailed 19-16 at halftime, but outscored the Bobcats 29-17 in the second half for the victory.
“We came out aggressively on defense, got in some foul trouble in the first half and missed some opportunities on offense but our girls came out with some new energy in the second half,” Rams coach Wes Laguerre said. “These players continue to impress me with their resiliency to fight through adversities in games and the external events that we can’t control. I hope that we continue to play together and continue to improve.”
Ronni Edwards led the Rams with 16 points and added five rebounds. Ma’niya Alston finished with 11 points and three assists, while Harmony Madu added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Lilly Smeltzer had eight points and seven rebounds, while Courtney Pryor, Kimora Barton, Aryella Cullum, Sa’niya Brown and Brielle Whitworth all added quality minutes for the Rams.