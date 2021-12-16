Bel Air wrestlers win final five matches to beat C. Milton Wright, 46-29 | Harford County sports roundup (Dec. 15)

The Bel Air Bobcats wrestling team won the final five weight classes Wednesday to beat host C. Milton Wright, 46-29, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference dual meet.
“I knew down low, we’d be pretty tight. We won a couple close ones that really could have gone either way and I think we had a little more experience up top, so if we split down low, we were thinking maybe we run the table up top,” Bobcats coach Craig Reddish said.
And that’s exactly what happened.
The teams split the first six bouts. CMW’s Kane Bowers pinned Cole Bursk in 22 seconds at 106 pounds and Mitchell Nguyen won a forfeit to give the Mustangs a 12-0 lead.
Bel Air’s first win came from Austin Bacot, who pinned Roy Hooe in 36 seconds at 120. Dede Gourgoulianis countered the Bacot pin with his own fall at 126. Gourgoulianis defeated Grayden Hughes in 2:57.
Bel Air then won the next two weight classes in the closest matches of the night. At 132, Manny Lucas beat Devin Sweeney, 4-0, and Gavin McDowell needed overtime to win at 138. McDowell and Josh Strong went to OT tied 2-2. Just 15 seconds into the extra time, McDowell scored a takedown to win, 4-2.
Bel Air’s Chris Nice added a win at 145, beating Brody Zumbano, 11-3, for a major decision and four points. Bel Air was within two, 18-16.
CMW, though, stretched the lead back out to 13 with two wins. Carter Goscinski pinned Connor Mace in 1:47 at 152 and Andrew Van Syckle scored a 17-1 tech fall at the third period buzzer over Taran Johnson at 160.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, two forfeits at 170 and 182, brought the Bobcats back to within a point, 29-28.
From there, Bel Air closed the meet with three pins. Cade Zengel pinned Mitchell Roche in 1:06 at 195; Ian Nitz pinned Daniel Heock in 2:38 at 220; and Jasonveer Aulakh stopped Nick Marzen in 4:14 at 285.
“I don’t like to make excuses, because we both had people out of the lineup,” Mustangs coach John Thornton said. “It’s a combination of illness, injury and then there was an incident at the school today, some kids left and weren’t allowed to come back. For a variety of reasons, we didn’t have our strongest lineup, but neither did they.”
WRESTLING
Harford Tech 63, Edgewood 15
The Cobras won 11 matches in the win over the visiting Rams.
Damon Boniface, 106, and Zaden Tablan, 113, were both winners by forfeit for Tech.
Matt Oliver picked up Edgewood’s first win at 120, pinning Trey Bonhoff in 27 seconds.
The Cobras took control of the meet with wins in the next four weight classes. At 126, Logan Barkey edged Jonathan Booker, 3-0. At 132, Nikolai Chervak pinned Sebastian Ortiz in 55 seconds. Aidan Sullivan followed at 138 with a pin over Zaire Bouldin in 1:40. Quincy Gash closed the run with a pin as well, stopping Jamere Napper in 59 seconds.
Edgewood’s Dalton Venker won at 152 for Edgewood, pinning Wesley Outlaw in 4:36.
Tech, though, ran off three more wins. Kevin Mendez pinned Shane Tressler in 1:57 at 160, while Charlie Turney pinned Austin Jones in 2:43 at 170. At 182, Spiros Nikitaras also pinned, stopping Austin Pace in 58 seconds.
Dylan Karol was Edgewood’s final winner, beating Gavin Thompson by 15-8 decision at 195.
Tech then closed the match with two quick pins. Gavin Lawson pinned Emerson Guzman in 24 seconds at 220, while at 285, Robert Okougbo needed just 14 seconds to put away Ryan Parrish.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rising Sun 55, Bel Air 46
The Bobcats (0-4) remain winless after the non-division loss to the visiting Tigers (2-2).
Gabrielle Awuah scored 17 points for the Bobcats.
The score was tied 24-24 at halftime.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Havre de Grace 60, Perryville 36
The Warriors (3-0) stayed unbeaten with the non-division UCBAC win over the visiting Panthers (0-2).
Will Lawder scored 20 points to pace the Warriors and Jun Mun netted 11 points.
Parkville 81, Aberdeen 44
The Eagles (0-2) were beaten soundly by the visiting Knights in non-league action. Parkville led 40-20 at half.
Latest The Aegis Sports
Junior guard Tyseaun Rodgers had 15 points and senior Ru Mubia added 13 points for the Eagles.