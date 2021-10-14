Vinnie Wysong’s overtime goal gives Patterson Mill boys soccer 2-1 win over Bel Air | Harford roundup

Vinnie Wysong’s goal in the second overtime Wednesday night lifted Patterson Mill to a 2-1 win over visiting Bel Air in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
Wysong’s goal came just 2:03 into the final 10-minute overtime period and kept the Huskies unbeaten at 8-0-1.
“I collected the ball in the midfield and played it to Diego [Peralta] on the wing and he played a good ball back,” the sophomore said. “I just ran through it and placed it in the corner.
“It shows how determined we are, it shows how when it comes down to it, we can all pull it together and work hard enough to beat anyone.”
The game was a back-and-forth battle from the start with both teams shutting down any serious runs at the goal, which led to a scoreless first half.
The Huskies had two strong scoring chances a minute apart early in the second half. Kyle Luddy’s long throws led to head balls, but both shots slid wide of the post.
The game remained scoreless for nearly 30 minutes of the second half until Patterson Mill senior Alex Salem broke the ice, putting a shot past Bobcats keeper Ethan Crosby with 10:54 to play. Everett Young assisted the goal.
It seemed that goal might be the difference, but Bel Air (5-2) responded with the tying goal three minutes later. Senior JT Moran took advantage of a direct kick and drilled a low shot from 30 yards out into the net with 7:39 left.
“I think it was a back-and-forth game, both teams had their opportunities and they got the last one,” Bobcats coach Dominic Rose said. “I prefer a result, I do not like ties. If I’m on the losing end of that, so be it, I do prefer a result. I’m not OK with losing, but I’m OK with it being a result.”
Both goalies played well when needed most. Huskies goalkeeper Ian Sauer had nine saves, while the Bobcats’ Crosby finished with five saves.
“We were hoping we could just hold for the last 10, but we’ve had leads slip away against Bel Air all the time and we‘re just lucky to come out on top of this one,” Huskies coach Wes Rich said.
North Harford 3, Fallston 2
Luke Mejia, Javier Mejia and Kian Pucher each scored to lift the Hawks (7-5) past the host Cougars (7-3) in UCBAC play.
Mejia and Josh Ferro added assists.
Mike Estremsky and Jayden Dillard scored for the Cougars, while Estremsky and Devin Reddel had assists.
North Harford goalkeeper Tony Fuggirti made 14 saves, while Fallston goalkeeper Cason Donahue made seven stops.
Havre de Grace 6, Aberdeen 2
The Warriors (6-1) built a 3-0 halftime lead en route to the win over the visiting Eagles (1-5) in UCBAC play.
Jared Rice scored three goals to pace the winners, while Lev Logan (two assists), Liam Logan (one assist) and Hamed Diallo (three assists) netted a goal each.
Skye Pugh and Izak Battle scored for Aberdeen.
Havre de Grace goalkeeper Keegan Gruzs made 12 saves and Aberdeen goalkeeper Steven Sparks made 10 saves.
C. Milton Wright 1, Elkton 0
The Mustangs (6-3) went on the road to beat the Elks in UCBAC play.
Harford Tech 4, Rising Sun 2
The Cobras (6-4) doubled up the score in the win over the visiting Tigers in UCBAC play.
Girls soccer
C. Milton Wright 2, Harford Tech 0
The Mustangs (6-4-1) scored two first-half goals to get past the visiting Cobras (3-3-1) in UCBAC play.
Katie Roszko, assisted by Maya Watts, and Sean Luk, assisted by Roszko, took care of the scoring.
CMW goalkeeper Madison Dow had four saves, while Tech goalkeeper Kendall Sheffy had 10 stops.
Spalding 2, John Carroll 1
The Cavaliers scored the game-winner on a Patriots (5-2-1) own goal in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference game.
Megann Kalthof tallied the Patriots goal, while Katie Dovi scored the first Spalding goal.
Field hockey
C. Milton Wright 3, North Harford 2 (2OT)
Erin Cowie’s double-overtime goal pushed the Mustangs (8-2) to victory over the host Hawks (5-5) and gave CMW the UCBAC Chesapeake Division championship.
“This win meant something to the girls tonight. They were able to keep their unbeaten mark in the upper division and take home the crown,” Mustangs coach Kelsey Lovelace said. “After a tough two weeks of opponents, I am super proud of my girls for digging deep and finding a way to pull out the win tonight.”
Claire Burrows scored the first two CMW goals and Winslow DiPeso assisted all three Mustangs goals.
“After North Harford came back late in the fourth to tie up the game, we knew we had a battle in front of us and my girls welcomed the opportunity. … You can’t ask more as a coach,” Lovelace said. “North Harford played an amazing game, hats off to them and their seniors.”
Harford Tech 2, North East 1
The Cobras (7-2) traveled to North East to beat the Indians to avenge an early-season loss.
The Cobras opened the scoring at the 11:26 mark of the first quarter with Heather Reider scoring on an assist from Lillie Uttenreither.
The Cobras extended the lead to 2-0 midway through the third quarter on a goal from Emma Huddler, assisted by Reider.
North East scored its lone goal late in the fourth quarter.
Auburn Blackmon and Isabella Price were in goal for the Cobras.
Bel Air 7, Patterson Mill 0
Kelsey Fleischmann and Ava Gottschalk scored two goals apiece to lead the Bobcats (5-1) over the host Huskies (2-6) in UCBAC play.
Raegan King, Paige Feick and Abbey Gagnon scored for the Bobcats.
Feick added two assists, as did Alexa Mangual. Lilly Kuemmel and Madigan King also had assists.
Bel Air goalkeeper Norah Delaney made one save and Patterson Mill goalkeeper Aubrey Jenkins made 10.
Fallston 7, Rising Sun 0
The Cougars (8-3) won on the road over the Tigers in UCBAC play.
Savanna Henderson powered in five goals and Skyler Stevens scored two.
Assists were credited to Macy Budke (2), Kaylee Mills, Caitlyn Weitzel, Riley Conroy and Stevens.
The Tigers played two goalies with Harley Barton making 14 saves and Anna Callaghan adding three.
Boys volleyball
John Carroll 3, Bel Air 0
The Patriots (10-4) swept the visiting Bobcats (11-2) in a nonleague match.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-22.
Austin Shorts led the winners with seven kills.