C. Milton Wright field hockey win over Bel Air in double OT highlights Harford Wednesday sports action

Field hockey teams from C. Milton Wright and host Bel Air needed extra time Wednesday night to settle their Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference game.
The Mustangs (6-2) eventually edged the Bobcats (3-1), 2-1, in double overtime and the winning goal came off a corner with two minutes left to play.
“This was a true team effort. Bel Air is always a great game and opponent,” CMW coach Kelsey Lovelace said. “They played a great game with a lot of offensive movement. However, our defense held strong.”
Caleigh Kohr scored the first Mustangs’ goal, assisted by Carys May, while Erin Cowie tallied the game-winner with another assist by May.
Bel Air’s goal was scored by Paige Feick, unassisted.
CMW goalie Phoebe Hennessy made seven saves, while Bel Air goalie Mackenzie Leeson made eight saves.
Dulaney 4, North Harford 0
The Hawks (5-4) lost a non-league game on the road to the Lions.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Carroll 3, St Paul’s 2
The Patriots (5-1-1) traveled to get the win over the Gators in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference game.
Goals were scored by Ella Steck, assisted by Kayla Gerbes; Madison Shaffery and Macy Vail, assisted by Jenna Bondyra.
Kendall Steer and Kira Balis had a goal each for St. Paul’s.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bel Air 3, Aberdeen 0
The Bobcats (10-1) swept the visiting Eagles (4-3) in Harford County League play. Scores were 25-11, 25-4 and 25-15.
Jonathan Drumm had three aces, five kills and 14 assists in the win and Ian Irizarry added three kills. Zach Rey had two aces, four kills, one block and five assists, while Sam Johnson had four kills
Also, Christian Couch added an ace, 10 kills and an assist, while Kajus Derby had an ace and four kills.
John Carroll 3, Spalding 0
The Patriots (7-4) had no trouble getting past the visiting Cavaliers in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference match.
Scores were 25-20, 25-10 and 25-18.
Austin Shorts and Frank Smithmyer both had 10 kills.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edgewood 3, Joppatowne 0
The Rams (4-4) swept the host Mariners (0-6) in UCBAC action. Scores were 25-10, 25-21 and 25-8.
Alyssa Collins had eight digs and Gabby Gaines added 10 digs and three aces. Harmony Madu had six kills and three blocks, while Sylvia Marin contributed 16 assists and six digs. Also, Kayla Martin added 20 digs; Emily Osborne had eight kills, nine aces and 10 digs; and Alanna Whyte had two blocks and six kills.
BOYS SOCCER
North Harford 5, Aberdeen 2
Josh Ferro had three goals, his second hat trick in as many games, to lead the Hawks (3-4) over the visiting Eagles (1-4) in UCBAC play.
Luke Mejia and Javier Mejia had a goal apiece, while assists were credited to Tyler Bowman, Ferro, Luke Mejia and Austin Smith.