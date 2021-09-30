Bel Air field hockey’s third straight win highlights Wednesday sports in Harford

The Bel Air field hockey team won its third straight game Wednesday, defeating host Rising Sun, 6-3, in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference action.
C. Milton Wright, North Harford and Harford Tech also picked up wins in UCBAC field hockey play.
Madigan King scored three goals to lead the Bobcats, while Paige Feick added two goals and an assist.
Kelsey Fleischmann added one goal, while Emily Allen, Faith Kregel and Alexa Mangual each added an assist.
Hannah Price had a goal and assist, and Katie Cole and Bella Figancki added a goal each to pace the Tigers.
C. Milton Wright 4, North East 0
The Mustangs (4-2) dominated in the shutout win over the visiting Indians.
Winslow Dipeso led the way with two goals and two assists. Erin Moreland added a goal off a Riley Cushman assist and Claire Burrows also scored off an assist from Erin Cowie.
“The team was once again led by a solid defensive performance that didn’t allow one shot on goal,” Mustangs coach Kelsey Lovelace said.
North Harford 9, Patterson Mill 0
Kendall Fortune and Hannah Krizek scored two goals apiece to lead the Hawks (5-2) past the visiting Huskies (2-4), 9-0.
Abbey Saltzer, Allison Stewart, Julia Blondell, Emma Moffitt and Annika Peterson added a goal each. Grace Conklin had two assists, while Peterson and Grace Underwood had one each.
The Hawks played two goalies, with Ellie Kuciara making zero saves and Reilly Holmstrom making one. Huskies keeper Aubrey Jenkins finished with six saves.
Harford Tech 6, Havre de Grace 0
The Cobras (4-2) beat the host Warriors (1-4) in a game Tech dominated from the start.
The Cobras were led in scoring by Emma Huddler and Heather Reider, who each had two goals. Elizabeth Hunter and Paige Stanley also scored.
Lillie Uttenreither had three assists, while Reider, Margaret D’Angelo, Isabella Farace, Natalie Gardini and Paige Stanley had one each.
Jenna Fisher was the “emergency goaltender” for Tech, recording her first career shutout.
BOYS SOCCER
Bel Air 2, South Carroll 1 2OT
The Bobcats (3-1) edged the visiting Cavaliers with a late goal in the second overtime of a nonleague game.
Amdan Saccoh netted the first Bobcats goals and Kevin Tridone had the game-winner with two minutes left in OT.
C. Milton Wright 6, Aberdeen 0
The Mustangs (5-2) blanked the host Eagles (1-4) in UCBAC play. CMW led 1-0 at half.
Jake Kegley scored twice in the win, while Adrian Gonzalez, Connor Lesniewski, Caleb Carpenter and Bayne Landreth added one goal each.
Aiden Whitmore, Landreth, Lesniewski and Riley Feeney each provided an assist.
CMW played two goalies, with Carter Kinch making two saves and Ryan Kaye making one. Aberdeen keeper Steven Sparks had 14 saves.
John Carroll 4, St. Paul’s 0
The Patriots (8-3-2) went on the road to blank the Crusaders in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
CJ Rugel netted a hat trick and Ryan Skandalis added the final goal for the Patriots.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bel Air 2, South Carroll 1
The Bobcats (5-0-2) edged the host Cavaliers in a nonleague battle that was scoreless at the half.
Payton Todd and Allison Mace netted a goal apiece to highlight the win.
Keira Loewe and Todd had assists and Bobcats goalie Emily McGrain made 10 saves.
John Carroll 1, NDP 1, 2OT
The Patriots (3-1-2) and Blazers settled for a tie through two overtime periods in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference play.
Madison Shaffery scored for the Patriots and Nathalie O’Brocki scored for the Blazers.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Patterson Mill 3, Harford Tech 1
The Huskies improved to 8-1 with the win over the host Cobras (4-3) in Harford County League action.
With a slower start than normal, the Huskies trailed Tech’s fiery offense by seven points during the first set before losing 25-20. Patterson Mill rallied to win the next three sets, 25-19, 27-25 and 25-21.
Leading the way, co-captains Cole Burkhardt and Will Pape ended the match with 10 and eight kills, respectively, and an amazing combined defense of 12 digs, eight blocks and nine perfect passes. Adding to the offense, Adam Lingelbach put down eight kills and Josh Shores added six kills, two aces and 13 digs.
John Carroll 3, St. Paul’s 0
The Patriots (7-3) swept the host Crusaders in MIAA A Conference play, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-20.
Ryan Fabriziani (10 kills), Travis Smith (nine kills), Frank Smithmyer (nine kills), Max Snellenburg (eight kills) and Jackson Coyner (43 assists and one kill) led the way for John Carroll.