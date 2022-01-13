Aberdeen girls basketball struggles in lopsided loss to Century | Harford high school roundup

Bel Air 190.5, C. Milton Wright 143.5: The Bobcats used an edge in boys scoring to beat the Mustangs in an UCBAC dual meet at Magnolia Middle School on Tuesday. The girls meet endedtied at 82, while the Bel Air boys, who won every event, outscored CMW, 108.5-61.5. Zac Clark won the 200 IM (2:09.34) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.38), Matt Collins won the 50 free (24.50) and 100 fly (1:00.28) and Colin O’Hare won the 100 back (1:04.74) and 100 free (55:39) to lead the Bobcats boys team.