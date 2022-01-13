Aberdeen girls basketball struggles in lopsided loss to Century | Harford high school roundup

The Aberdeen girls basketball team’s struggles continued Wednesday night in the Eagles’ 50-6 nonleague loss to the visiting Century Knights.
Century outscored Aberdeen 20-0 in the first quarter. The Knights’ lead was 29-3 at halftime.
“I had some girls that played very aggressively and worked hard to get rebounds and steals,” Aberdeen coach Jimmia McCluskey said.
McCluskey noted JaNiya Doyle as the best defensive player for the Eagles, while Jazmyn Kemp had 10 rebounds and Ailayh Williams added seven rebounds.
Sumer Edwards had two points, one rebound and a steal, while Tarin Coley scored two points, grabbed three rebounds and made one steal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patterson Mill 50, Joppatowne 12: The Huskies (8-2) dominated from the beginning to beat the visiting Mariners (1-5) in a nonleague game between Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schools. The lead was 21-3 after a quarter and 38-3 at halftime. Madison Knight posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kiley Wilhelm added 11 points and nine rebounds.
John Carroll 38, Maryvale 24: The Patriots (2-0 league, 4-2 overall) knocked off the host Lions (0-4, 3-6) in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B1 Conference game.
SWIMMING
Fallston 236, Edgewood 51: The Cougars cruised past the Rams in a Wednesday UCBAC dual meet at Magnolia Middle School. Fallston won the girls meet 121-30 and the boys, 115-21. Fallston’s first place finishers were Ethan Smith, 200 freestyle (2:01.62) and 100 free (54.86); Ace Liu, 200 free (2:08.52) and 100 free (59.59); Zack Patton, 200 IM (2:57.28); Abby Schneider, 200 IM (2:25.10) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.62); Zach Olszyk, 50 free (25.52) and 100 backstroke (1:08.41); Lilli Pasquinelli, 50 free (29.42); Ian Wright, 100 butterfly (1:20.97); Liz Fisher, 100 fly (1:23.07); Anna Gnagey, 500 free (5:42.75) and 100 back (1:08.47); and Caleb Konkle, 100 breaststroke (1:20.56).
Bel Air 190.5, C. Milton Wright 143.5: The Bobcats used an edge in boys scoring to beat the Mustangs in an UCBAC dual meet at Magnolia Middle School on Tuesday. The girls meet endedtied at 82, while the Bel Air boys, who won every event, outscored CMW, 108.5-61.5. Zac Clark won the 200 IM (2:09.34) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.38), Matt Collins won the 50 free (24.50) and 100 fly (1:00.28) and Colin O’Hare won the 100 back (1:04.74) and 100 free (55:39) to lead the Bobcats boys team.
Other individual winners for Bel Air were Greyson Maichle (200 free, 1:59.64); and Garrett White (500 free, 5:28.93). Bel Air also swept the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays.
For the Bel Air girls, Olivia Van Dyke was a double winner in the 50 free (26:38) and 100 fly (1:04.51). Emily Fatkin (100 free, 1:00.66) and Gloria Lew (100 back, 1:08.98) also had wins. Bel Air also won the 200 medley relay. CMW’s girls four individual wins came from two swimmers. Kaylee Blair won the 200 free (2:03.35) and 500 free (5:33.35), while Ellie Hanson won the 200 IM (2:27.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.24). The Mustangs also won the 200 and 400 free relays.