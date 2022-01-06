Aberdeen boys basketball runs past Harford Tech for fourth straight win | Harford roundup (Jan. 5)

The Aberdeen Eagles boys basketball team returned to the court Wednesday and in the process, collected a fourth straight win. The Eagles (2-0 division, 4-2 overall) ran past visiting Harford Tech (1-1, 3-5) for an 82-67 win in a fast paced Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, Chesapeake Division game.
Aberdeen jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead behind five points from Tyseaun Rodgers. Tech, though, used a 3-point shot from Evan Buck and a 3-point play from Eric Macharia to slip ahead, 9-7.
A second, 3-point play from Macharia had Tech out front 15-11. The lead grew to 17-11, but Aberdeen stormed back on the shooting of Tylan Bass. Bass knocked down three straight 3-point shots to bring the Eagles back. Tech led at the end of the quarter, 23-22.
It was another Bass 3-pointer that opened the second quarter, leading to an 11-5 Aberdeen run and 33-28 lead. Aberdeen’s lead was 39-33 with 3:24 left in the half and Tech called a timeout.
Bass added his fifth 3-point made basket out of the stoppage as part of a 6-0 spurt. The Eagles’ lead was 12, 45-33, but 10, 47-37, at half.
Both teams slowed a bit in the third quarter and with two minutes left in it, the Aberdeen lead was still 10, 57-47.
Tech, however, scored five points in the final minute to cut the deficit to five, 57-52, building momentum with one quarter to play.
Aberdeen quickly erased any and all momentum with a 7-0 run. Tech missed shots and they were making turnovers, too.
The Aberdeen lead was 12, 64-52, with 5:41 left in the game. It grew to its largest, 16, (70-54) when Ru Mubia’s 3-point shot at the shot clock buzzer fell through the hoop.
Tech made one last run to get back within 10, 70-60, on made 3′s by Buck and Macharia, but Aberdeen answered with six straight points to push the lead back to 16, 76-60, en route to the 15-point win.
“It’s just good to get out. It’s good to get a win against a very well coached, very good team,” Eagles coach Bill Jones said. We’re just excited and now we look forward to Friday against C. Milton Wright.”
This win was a bit more special for Jones, who was let go as head coach of the Cobras four years ago. This is the first meeting with against Tech for Jones as a head coach since being replaced.
Bass finished with 20 points to pace the Eagles, while Artarus Brown netted 16 points, to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Rodgers finished with 11 points, while Donovan Peyton had nine assists.
“First off, I think they’re a really good ballclub, well coached, [and they] played really well tonight,” Cobras coach Drew Gill said. “I thought the biggest message to our guys after was, we have to do a better job defensively.”
Macharia led four Cobras in double figures with 18 points, while Buck finished with 16 points. Jayden Oliver added 12 points and Matayo McGraw scored 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Joppatowne 77, Rising Sun 41
The Mariners (2-2) rolled past the visiting Tigers (1-4) in a UCBAC non-division game.
Favor Okigweh led the scoring with 21 points, while Kenneth Hunter added 16 points and Andrew Chase had 14 points. Okigweh also had eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and six steals, while Kenneth Ejelonu had 10 rebounds.
Liberty 63, Edgewood 55
The Rams (2-4) were defeated by the visiting Lions in non-league play. Liberty, which led 36-31 at half, sank nine 3-pointers.
Edgewood junior Trent Alexander led the Rams with 20 points and Marcus Hicks added nine.
Liberty guard Shane Stewart led all scorers with 30 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elkton 45, Bel Air 30
The Bobcats (0-6) remained winless with the non-division loss in UCBAC play to the visiting Elks (2-3).
Tara Trzeciak scored eight points for the Bobcats and Akirah Watson paced Elkton with 20 points.
Elkton led at halftime, 28-16.
WRESTLING
Harford Tech 75, Patterson Mill 6
Harford Tech 56, Bo Manor 21
The Cobras swept the UCBAC tri-meet over the host Huskies and Eagles.
Double winners for Tech were Damon Boniface, 106 pounds; Zaden Tablan, 113; Quincy Gash, 138; Wesley Outlaw, 145; Kevin Mendez, 160; Charlie Turney, 170; Kelvin Mendez, 182; Spiros Nikitaras, 195; Salim Ruffin, 220; and Robert Okougbo, 285.
Patterson Mill’s lone winner against Tech was Randy Johnson by pin at 120.
Rising Sun 60, Joppatowne 6
The Mariners were beaten by the Tigers a part of a UCBAC tri-meet at Edgewood.
Isaiah Negron was Joppatowne’s lone winner by forfeit at 126.
Edgewood 60, Joppatowne 21
The Rams defeated the visiting Mariners in UCBAC play.
Bel Air 72, Fallston 12
Bel Air 56, North Harford 24
North Harford 66, Fallston 16
The Bobcats beat the Cougars and Hawks in a UCBAC tri-meet hosted by Bel Air and the Hawks beat the Cougars.
Elkton 30, Aberdeen 27
North East 63, Aberdeen 9
The Eagles were defeated by the Elks and Indians in a UCBAC tri-meet hosted by Elkton.