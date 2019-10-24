Harford County results from Wednesday’s first round of region soccer playoffs.
Boys soccer
Fallston 3, Rising Sun 1 (2A East)
Cougars overcome early Tigers goal with three second half goals
Goals: Fall-Christo Hondrogiannis, Devin Reddel, Mike Estremsky; RS-Micah Young
Assists: Fall-Brendon Mudd (2), Garrett Snelling; RS-Grant Sopa
Goalie saves: Fall-Cason Donahue 4; RS-Austin Jacob 9
Halftime: 1-0 RS
C. Milton Wright 6, Edgewood 0 (3A North)
CMW begins its defense as two-time defending Class 3A state champs
Goals: CMW-Ryan Roszko, Ethan Dolezal, Grayson Hichkad, Evan Galant (2), Garrett Tenckhoff
Assists: Pierce Lloyd, Adrian Gonzalez, Garrett Tenckhoff, Derek McCrickard
Goalie saves: CMW-Zach Hetrick 1, Kinch 1; Edge-Mateo 11
Halftime: 4-0 CMW
Patterson Mill 5, Joppatowne 0 (1A North)
Huskies start with win, in defense of Class 1A state title won a year ago.
Goals: PM-Eric Neutzling, Christian Shertzer, Alair Lewis, Brian Pickard, Dylan Gough
Assists: PM-Kyle Luddy, Reggie King, Ethan Shultz, Adam Hanzelik, Brian Pickard
Goalie saves: PM-Ian Sauer 2, Ryan Frankis 1
Harford Tech 2, Elkton 1 (2A East)
Tech led 2-0 at half and then held on
Goals: HT-Enoch Wiredu, Conor Henderson
Assists: HT-Conor Henderson, CJ Skandalis
Halftime: 2-0 HT
Calvert Hall 3, John Carroll 1 (MIAA A)
Patriots eliminated from the playoffs
Goals: JC-Green; CH-Bender (2), Andrus
Assists: JC-Gradus; CH-Bender
Goalie saves: JC-Wagner 9; CH-Levis 5
Loch Raven 6, Havre de Grace 0 (1A North)
Patapsco 2, Aberdeen 0 (3A North)
Bel Air 1, Dundalk 0 (3A North)
Girls soccer
Edgewood 5, Aberdeen 0 (3A North)
Rams open playoffs with shutout
Goals: Edge-Payton Radomsky, Ryan Parncutt, Lynn Ekwonye, Abi Van Graafeiland (2)
Assists: Edge-Abi Van Graafeiland (2), Ryan Parncutt, Delaney Megan
Goalie saves: Edge-Emma Grantland 1; Aber-Allie Berger 16
Halftime: 2-0 Edge
Harford Tech 2, North Harford 0 (2A East)
Cobras open with a win
Goals: HT-Mallory Peyton (2)
Assists: HT-Kyra Veenema
Goalie saves: HT-Raegan Salamone 1; NH-Evie Heinlein 4
Halftime: 1-0 HT
C. Milton Wright 10, Patapsco 0 (3A North)
Bel Air 13, Dundalk 0 (3A North)