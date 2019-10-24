xml:space="preserve">
Fallston's Devin Reddel stays on the loose ball as it gets away from Rising Sun goalie Austin Jacob and turns to score an easy goal during Wednesday afternoon's playoff match at Rising Sun.
Harford County results from Wednesday’s first round of region soccer playoffs.

Boys soccer

Fallston 3, Rising Sun 1 (2A East)

Cougars overcome early Tigers goal with three second half goals

Goals: Fall-Christo Hondrogiannis, Devin Reddel, Mike Estremsky; RS-Micah Young

Assists: Fall-Brendon Mudd (2), Garrett Snelling; RS-Grant Sopa

Goalie saves: Fall-Cason Donahue 4; RS-Austin Jacob 9

Halftime: 1-0 RS

C. Milton Wright 6, Edgewood 0 (3A North)

CMW begins its defense as two-time defending Class 3A state champs

Goals: CMW-Ryan Roszko, Ethan Dolezal, Grayson Hichkad, Evan Galant (2), Garrett Tenckhoff

Assists: Pierce Lloyd, Adrian Gonzalez, Garrett Tenckhoff, Derek McCrickard

Goalie saves: CMW-Zach Hetrick 1, Kinch 1; Edge-Mateo 11

Halftime: 4-0 CMW

Patterson Mill 5, Joppatowne 0 (1A North)

Huskies start with win, in defense of Class 1A state title won a year ago.

Goals: PM-Eric Neutzling, Christian Shertzer, Alair Lewis, Brian Pickard, Dylan Gough

Assists: PM-Kyle Luddy, Reggie King, Ethan Shultz, Adam Hanzelik, Brian Pickard

Goalie saves: PM-Ian Sauer 2, Ryan Frankis 1

Harford Tech 2, Elkton 1 (2A East)

Tech led 2-0 at half and then held on

Goals: HT-Enoch Wiredu, Conor Henderson

Assists: HT-Conor Henderson, CJ Skandalis

Halftime: 2-0 HT

Calvert Hall 3, John Carroll 1 (MIAA A)

Patriots eliminated from the playoffs

Goals: JC-Green; CH-Bender (2), Andrus

Assists: JC-Gradus; CH-Bender

Goalie saves: JC-Wagner 9; CH-Levis 5

Loch Raven 6, Havre de Grace 0 (1A North)

Patapsco 2, Aberdeen 0 (3A North)

Bel Air 1, Dundalk 0 (3A North)

Girls soccer

Edgewood 5, Aberdeen 0 (3A North)

Rams open playoffs with shutout

Goals: Edge-Payton Radomsky, Ryan Parncutt, Lynn Ekwonye, Abi Van Graafeiland (2)

Assists: Edge-Abi Van Graafeiland (2), Ryan Parncutt, Delaney Megan

Goalie saves: Edge-Emma Grantland 1; Aber-Allie Berger 16

Halftime: 2-0 Edge

Harford Tech 2, North Harford 0 (2A East)

Cobras open with a win

Goals: HT-Mallory Peyton (2)

Assists: HT-Kyra Veenema

Goalie saves: HT-Raegan Salamone 1; NH-Evie Heinlein 4

Halftime: 1-0 HT

C. Milton Wright 10, Patapsco 0 (3A North)

Bel Air 13, Dundalk 0 (3A North)

