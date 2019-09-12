Advertisement

Wednesday scores from Harford County

The Aegis |
Sep 11, 2019 | 10:43 PM

Scores and stats from Wednesday games in and around Harford County

Field hockey

North East 10, Aberdeen 0

Advertisement

Young and inexperienced Aberdeen team falls to 0-2

Goals: NE-Abby Riley (2), Kaylee Isaac (2), Sydney Webster (2), Kelsey Jennings, Savanna McMullen, Olivia Ness, Kaylyn Jennings

Assists: NE-Abby Riley (4), Kaylyn Jennings (2)

[More Maryland news] Towson University ranked, for the first time, among top national schools by U.S. News & World Report »

Goalie saves: A-Julia Rodney 7; NE-Rachel Katz 0

Halftime: NE 5-0

Girls soccer

Havre de Grace 1, Bo Manor 0

Claudia Hudson tallied lone goal off first half penalty kick

Goals: HdG-Claudia Hudson

[More Maryland news] Carroll County’s only Comcast service center to close in October »

Assists: N/A

Goalie saves: HdG-Jaida George 5; BM-N/A

Halftime: HdG 1-0

Boys soccer

North Harford 4, Havre de Grace 0

Game called five minutes into the second half for lightning

[More Maryland news] Suspicious van filled with bins of fuel was found to be harmless after evacuations in downtown Baltimore »

Goals: NH-Mason Manzo (2), Dylan Jablon, Henry Mejia

Advertisement

Assists: NH-Elijah Martinelli

Halftime: NH 4-0

Girls volleyball

Edgewood defeated Joppatowne, 3-1 (25-27, 25-10, 25-20, 25-22])

The Rams pulled away for the win by winning the final two sets, getting a team-high nine kills from Skylar Lewis.

Latest The Aegis Sports

Edge stats: Skylar Lewis (9 kills, 7 aces, 8 digs); Jamonye Wilson (6 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces); Gabby Gaines (5 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces)

Advertisement
Advertisement