Wednesday scores from Harford County

Scores and stats from Wednesday games in and around Harford County
Field hockey
North East 10, Aberdeen 0
Young and inexperienced Aberdeen team falls to 0-2
Goals: NE-Abby Riley (2), Kaylee Isaac (2), Sydney Webster (2), Kelsey Jennings, Savanna McMullen, Olivia Ness, Kaylyn Jennings
Assists: NE-Abby Riley (4), Kaylyn Jennings (2)
Goalie saves: A-Julia Rodney 7; NE-Rachel Katz 0
Halftime: NE 5-0
Girls soccer
Havre de Grace 1, Bo Manor 0
Claudia Hudson tallied lone goal off first half penalty kick
Goals: HdG-Claudia Hudson
Assists: N/A
Goalie saves: HdG-Jaida George 5; BM-N/A
Halftime: HdG 1-0
Boys soccer
North Harford 4, Havre de Grace 0
Game called five minutes into the second half for lightning
Goals: NH-Mason Manzo (2), Dylan Jablon, Henry Mejia
Assists: NH-Elijah Martinelli
Halftime: NH 4-0
Girls volleyball
Edgewood defeated Joppatowne, 3-1 (25-27, 25-10, 25-20, 25-22])
The Rams pulled away for the win by winning the final two sets, getting a team-high nine kills from Skylar Lewis.
Edge stats: Skylar Lewis (9 kills, 7 aces, 8 digs); Jamonye Wilson (6 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces); Gabby Gaines (5 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces)