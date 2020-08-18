Outdoor volleyball leagues are forming and set to begin play next week in Harford County

Outdoor volleyball leagues for high school and middle school boys and girls are forming and they will begin play Monday on grass courts at The Arena Club.
The Arena Club Volleyball League is an all-outdoor league open to any public, private and home schooled students in grades 6-12.
“I think the word I hear a lot, is people talking about creating an outlet for kids and an outlet for them to do something that’s fun, in the midst of a hard time. When everything else is shut down or closed, they get a chance to laugh, to run, to get their heart pumping, in a non-virtual reality,” league organizer Dave Simon said. “I think that’s the number one reason that we’re motivated to try to overcome different obstacles and do it in a safe way. So kids can have those experiences, those memories.”
Play begins Monday and the nine-week season is set to run from August 24 to October 24, with cold temperatures and daylight the biggest concerns.
The league will play Mondays and Wednesdays, 2:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All teams play on all days.
The actual registration is set for Wednesday, but preliminary numbers figured from a Google interest form indicate 200 high school girls, 100 high school boys and 100 coed middle schoolers will play. The majority of players are local (Harford County), but there are players from other nearby counties.
High school games will played 4 vs 4 with six-player teams. Middle school teams could range from 4-6 players on the court.
The 12 courts will be laid out in 60 x 30 spaces.
“It will all be on grass at The Arena Club on their outdoor fields. There was some thought of maybe taking a field trip on a Saturday to Baltimore Beach to expose some of the top players to the sand, in a fun environment. For the most part it’s going to be all grass,” Simon said. “We’re in charge of doing all the set up, basically just using them for their land. We’ll have crews come in every time we get together and set up 12 nets, spaced out as much as possible.”
Simon sends out special thanks to Frank Memmo, a Street resident, who is allowing the use of the 12 nets needed for play.
Cost is $125 per player with each player getting three days per week, a really nice ball and a t-shirt or two.
Sets will be best-of-three with rally scoring to 15 per. If one team wins first two, the teams can just play out remaining time.
“We anticipate there will be some rainouts most likely, unless we get super, super lucky, but this year I don’t feel like we’re very lucky, so if we’re washed out, it’s just part of the gamble of signing up,” Simon said. “I can’t guarantee there will be any makeups.”
In addition, the league will have some of the special moments players enjoy during a normal season. There will be a Dig Pink celebration to raise funds for and recognize Breast Cancer Awareness.
The league will also recognize the seniors. “We’re not trying to recreate the exact high school experience, but we are trying to share some of the special moments they do enjoy and try to incorporate those,” Simon said.
Despite playing outside, masks are still to be worn. “Everyone has to have a mask on at all times, except when the players are actively playing. They will be given a choice to continue to wear the mask or take it off,” Simon said.