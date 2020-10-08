‘Virtual Sports’ set to begin Monday for Harford’s public school athletes

“I am looking forward to getting to know my players better before the season starts. I don’t normally get to meet the freshmen until the first day of tryouts. Virtual conditioning and competitions will also give me some insight to see who is dedicated and ready to play,” Harford Tech girls volleyball coach Sheri Billings said. “Having the opportunity to coach volleyball in the spring is giving me more time to prepare for the condensed season and incorporate some team bonding activities that normally wouldn’t happen.”