Harford Tech wrestling places 13 on awards podium, win UCBAC tournament championship

“It was a three-horse race coming in here, we kind of knew that. I think the difference for us, and I’ve been telling my kids all year, it’s going to take all of us,” Tech coach Ja’Juan Burrell said. “I said, the way things might shape up, we could feasibly put all 14 on the podium. We only got 13, but 13 on the podium makes a huge difference when you’re talking about placement points. I couldn’t be any prouder of these kids.”