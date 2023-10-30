Harford County girls volleyball playoff seedings: several teams to watch as postseason begins Thursday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Patterson Mill's Zoe Valan, left, and C. Milton Wright's Ana Mioduski make simultaneous contact on the ball during a match at Patterson Mill on Oct. 17. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Remember when Fallston girls volleyball coach Layna Douglass said at the outset of the season that fans would get their money’s worth of action? She wasn’t selling Harford County’s competitive spirit short.

The Cougars were the lone 13-win team, followed by three 12-win teams (Edgewood, Patterson Mill, C. Milton Wright). Bel Air (8-7) took a step back from its two-loss season last year as state quarterfinalists but holds the experience that can spark a postseason run.

The Mustangs lone losses? Twice to Fallston. Fallston’s only losses? A pair at the hands of Patterson Mill. The only two Patterson Mill losses? Both to C. Milton Wright. Those three schools accounted for six of Bel Air’s seven losses. And Edgewood didn’t face any of the four aforementioned top teams during the regular season.

Collectively, those five will be the programs to watch in postseason play.

The regional quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Playoffs continue after the weekend with regional semifinals on Nov. 6. Regions finals are scheduled for Nov. 8. The state quarterfinals run that weekend on Nov. 10 and 11, with state semifinals scheduled for Nov. 14.

State championships will be played on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Harford Community College’s APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Here’s how Harford County teams shake out in each quarterfinal seeding.

No. 2 Edgewood will face No. 7 Digital Harbor in the Class 3A North Region II quarterfinals. Baltimore City College sees Aberdeen at 4 p.m. on Friday in the 3-4 matchup and fourth-seeded Patterson plays fifth-seeded Bel Air.

Class 2A East Region I is top-heavy with talented teams. Fallston has a bye as the region’s top seed. C. Milton Wright will play North Harford at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Harford Tech and Elkton are the 3-6 game, and North East hosts Rising Sun at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Mustangs and Cougars matched up twice during the regular season. Fallston won both but needed all five sets to get there. Those two squads could potentially meet in the regional final.

Patterson Mill, Perryville and Havre de Grace also all have first-round byes in Class 1A East Region I. Bohemia Manor and Joppatowne are the 4-5 matchup at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Winner of that game will see Patterson Mill in the semifinal. Perryville and Havre de Grace match up in the region’s other semifinal.

Regional seeds

Class 3A North Region II: 1. Poly, 2. Edgewood, 3. Baltimore City College, 4. Patterson, 5. Bel Air, 6. Aberdeen, 7. Digital Harbor.

Class 2A East Region I: 1. Fallston, 2. C. Milton Wright, 3. Harford Tech, 4. North East, 5. Rising Sun, 6. Elkton, 7. North Harford.

Class 1A East Region I: 1. Patterson Mill, 2. Perryville, 3. Havre de Grace, 4. Bo Manor, 5. Joppatowne.