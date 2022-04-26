Harford Tech girls, Bel Air boys win UCBAC Chesapeake Division track and field championships

The Harford Tech girls and Bel Air boys tuned up for this week’s Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference track and field championships by winning Chesapeake Division championships last Thursday at North Harford.

For Tech, the decisive performances came from newcomers Madisyn Bobb and Anyia Gibson. Bobb, a freshman, won all three sprints – the 100 in 12.97 seconds, 200 in 27.36, and 400 in 1:00.93. Gibson won both hurdle races, running 17.38 in the 100 and 50.78 in the 300, and took fourth in the high jump. Each also contributed to a relay victory. Tech won the 4x100 and 4x200 en route to scoring 169 points.

Advertisement

Bel Air finished second in the eight-team girls field scoring 127 points with wins by Elizabeth Pickett in the 1,600 (5:18.71) and 3,200 (11:25.94) and Anna Kane in the 800 (2:33.46). Kane, a freshman, nipped C. Milton Wright’s Ellie Bassham and Sophia Skinner by a half-second in her win. Pickett and Kane teamed with Morgan Loewe and Gianna Dawson to take the 4x800 in 10:30.28. The Bobcats also won the 4x400.

C. Milton Wright took third place with victories by Katie McNesby in the pole vault (11 feet) and high jump (4-8). In the 1,600, Bassham placed second in 5:38.59, and Skinner was third in 5:42.21.

Advertisement

North Harford and Edgewood tied for fourth. The Hawks got third-place finishes from Finley Lavin in the 100 (13.58) and 400 (1:01.70) and Anna O’Leary in the shot put (26-11) and discus (89-6). Jenna Amrhein was second in the long jump (15-½) and third in the 300 hurdles (51.65).

Edgewood’s girls had three runner-up finishes: Delaney Saulsbury in the 3,200 (12:02.16), Takyiwah Impraim-Mensah in the pole vault (8-6), and the 4x800 team of Saulsbury, Brielle Whitworth, Abigail Bond and Imaya Edmonds (10:47.59).

For Aberdeen, which placed sixth, Summer Edwards long-jumped a half-inch short of 16 feet to win. She also ran on the Eagles’ second-place 4x200 with Loray Lee, Isabel Miller and Bria Huff-Cranshaw.

Hynes leads Bel Air boys

Jack Hynes won the 400 in a personal best of 50.14, placed second in the 800 in 2:01.93 and ran on Bel Air’s winning 4x400 team. The Bobcats’ Alexander Visconti won the discus (118-8½) and was second in the shot put (39-10½). Bel Air won three of the four relays — the 4x100 (44.85), 4x200 (1:35.03) and 4x400 (3:35.85).

Jumpers led Harford Tech’s boys to second place. Godfred Acheampong prevailed in the pole vault (12-3) and was third in long jump (13-9). Matayo McGraw won the triple jump (41-5).

Calvin Karanja was key in Edgewood’s third-place finish. He won the 300 hurdles (42.49), took second in the 100 hurdles and ran with Uluwarotimi Oyekunle, Isaiah Megginson and Jahmir Torres on the second-place 4x100 team (45.37). The Rams were also second in the 4x200 (1:36.67) and 4x400 (3:43.35).

The Perryville boys won four events and finished fourth. Jaimere Guy was the fastest in the 100 (11.54) and 200 (23.03), and Connor Racine won the high jump (5-10). Rocky Ramsland sailed 19-11 to win the long jump.

Aberdeen finished fifth. Daniel Wilson won the 800 in 1:59.14 and relayed with Donovan Peyton, Holden Cross, and Kalel Duncan to win the 4x800 by 43 seconds in 8:22.22. Vainqueur Mukenyi nipped Edgewood’s Karanja by four-hundredths of a second in the 110 hurdles in 16.88, then finished 0.08 behind Karanja in the 300 hurdles. Mukenyi was also second in the long jump (19-0).

Advertisement

Ian Dougherty and Ashton Tolson led CMW to sixth place. Dougherty won the 1,600 in 4:40.08, and Tolson, the 3,200 in 9:55.71.

Patterson Mill boys win Susquehanna

The Patterson Mill boys won six events in securing a comfortable win in the seven-team field of the Susquehanna Division meet at North East.

Adam Hanzelik earned the Huskies’ opening victory, running 11.62 in the 100 in a close finish among Amir Austin and Hamed Diallo of Havre de Grace. Later in the meet, he won the 200 in 23.71 then carried the baton to a win in the 4x100 (46.09) with Tom Niblock, Trent Stupalski and Dominic Harris.

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Niblock won the 400 in 53 seconds, and Everett Young won the pole vault at 10-6. The Schoene brothers contributed 26 points. Connor Schoene won the long jump (18-4) and was second in the triple jump (37-5). Kenneth Schoene took second in the shot put at 35-4. Cedrice Bennett finished second in the high jump at 5-6.

Fallston finished sixth in both boys and girls scoring. Quinn Daly won the 1600 in 4:42.56 and 800 in 2:07.61, a half-second ahead of teammate Antonio Hernandez. Alex Xavier took second place in the 3,200 in 9:54.29 behind Bo Manor’s Day Leone (9:49.53). Gabe Tomko was second in the vault at 10 feet. The Fallston girls won three jumping events — Gabrielle Curriden in the vault (9 feet) and long jump (14-9) and Lyndsey Kregel in the high jump (4-10).

Stansbury wins 100, 200

Rising Sun took the girls team title with 240 points, more than double the score of runner-up Bo Manor. Patterson Mill finished third in the girls scoring and Havre de Grace was fourth in both the girls and boys scoring.

Advertisement

The Patterson Mill girls scored well in the relays, placing second behind Rising Sun in the 4x200 (1:56.65), 4x400 (4:32.13) and 4x800 (11:30.75).

Jamayla Stansbury won the 100 (13.45) and 200 (27.57) and anchored the Havre de Grace girls 4x100 team to second place in 55.34 with Savannah Lawrence, Azareya Whiting and Kayla Jones. The Warriors also got a win from Lillian Alexander in the 400 (1:01.06) and a second-place finish in the 800 (2:34.40).

The Havre de Grace boys won the 4x200 in 1:35.06 with the team of Diallo, Austin, Dominic Hyman and Braydyn Malloy. The same foursome ran 46.51 for second place in the 4x100.

Joppatowne’s team of Shawn Cain jr., Daryes’s Fleming, Charles Okoye and Amar Mack finished second, 0.78 behind Havre de Grace in the 4x200.