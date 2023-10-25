C. Milton Wright’s Ellie Bassham, Bel Air’s Logan Weaver win UCBAC cross country championships

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference cross country championship meet had a different look as it unfolded in Churchville on Tuesday in its 55th annual running — its 19th meet under the UCBAC banner. The difference: the races were tightly competitive.

There wasn’t the normal look of hounds hopelessly chasing a fox, and there was more than a modicum of suspense about who was going to win.

C. Milton Wright’s Ellie Bassham ended the suspense in the girls race, emerging from a tight lead pack of four about the time the runners came back into view in the last half mile.

Bassham broke up the pack when she picked up the pace with just over a half mile to go. CMW’s Cameryn Loper dropped back to fifth, Edgewood’s Brielle Whitworth fell and recovered to fourth place, and North East’s Leanna Rogers, seeking to be the first Cecil County winner since 2011, dropped back to third. That left only Fallston’s Gabi Murphy to challenge for the lead, but she couldn’t catch Bassham.

Bassham, a senior who plans to attend Texas A&M next year, finished sixth in this meet last year but has won four of her six races this season. Her time Tuesday was 18:04, a new 3-mile personal best by 15 seconds. She was nearly 13 seconds ahead of Murphy.

Bel Air’s Logan Weaver broke open the boys race much like Bassham did in the girls. The lanky senior began to pull away from CMW’s Nicholas Kirkland and Edgewood’s Darian Walters and Evan Oldewurtel in the final half mile. Weaver widened his lead to about 40 meters before reaching the finish arch in 16:00.

North Harford’s James Ortt unleashed a strong kick to overtake Kirkland by about a foot for second place in 16:09. Kirkland took third and Walters fourth, both timed in 16:10. Oldewurtel was fifth in the field of 101 finishers in 16:17.

The win was Weaver’s sixth in eight races this season. His time was a personal best, about three minutes faster than last year’s best. He plans to attend either Penn State or Salisbury University next year.

Teamwise, North Harford won the girls title in an almost stealthy manner. The Hawks’ first green-clad runner did not appear in the stream of finishers until ninth place, but they won handily with a tight spread of 58 seconds. They achieved a low score of 65 with a top five of Eden Hussung, 19:49; Madilyn Coyle, 20:03; Brooklyn Eagan, 20:11; Mallory McCartney, 20:34; and Valentina Angulo, 20:47. CMW was second (77), Harford Tech third (89), Edgewood fourth (125) and Patterson Mill fifth (133) among the 12 complete girls teams.

The boys first-place team trophy went to CMW, but the win came as a squeaker: CMW 96, defending champ Bel Air 98. Bohemia Manor was third (122), Fallston fourth (134) and North Harford fifth (137) among the 15 teams. The Mustangs’ scorers behind Kirkland were Luke Puhalla, 16:54; Thomas McNutt, 16:55; Shane Beegle, 17:28; and Teddy Casem, 17:31. It was the 21st team title for the Mustangs boys since their first in 1987.

Top 15 Girls

Ellie Bassham, CMW, 18:04; Gabi Murphy, F, 18:17; Leanna Rogers, NE, 18:21; Brielle Whitworth, Ed, 18:23; Cameryn Loper, CMW, 18:40; Isabel Devos, HT, 18:45; Abigail Horsman, PM, 19:18; Mikayla Horst, RS, 19:46; Eden Hussung, NH, 19:49; Willow Borowski, Ed, 19:55; Madilyn Coyle, NH, 20:03; Skylar Pizzulli, BM, 20:06; Brooklyn Eagan, NH, 20:11; Abigail Finley, BA, 20:11; Marley Seaborn, HT, 20:15.

Top 15 Boys

Logan Weaver, BA, 16:00; James Ortt, NH, 16:09; Nicholas Kirkland, CMW, 16:10; Darian Walters, Ed, 16:10; Evan Olewurtel, Ed, 16:17; Eryk Bender, F, 16:18; Nicholas Spangler, F, 16:23; Chris Novak, PM, 16:30; Kenai Black, BM, 16:30; Niklas Haraldsson, RS, 16:40; Austin Parry, NH, 16:42; John Conley, BM, 16:53; Luke Puhalla, CMW, 16:54; Thomas McNutt, CMW, 16:55; Daniel Katz, NE, 16:55.