Tyler Hiob is a National Champion in MMA

So, what drives Hiob and what does the future hold? “I like being really good at fist fighting. Besides from fighting with weapons, it’s like the most intense thing you can do, so that’s what I like about it,” he said. “I’ll probably do 4-or-5 more amateur fights and then turn pro and I don’t know, maybe do a couple of pro fights and then once my kid is little older and he starts playing sports, I’ll quit fighting altogether.”