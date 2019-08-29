Tyler Hiob is a National Champion in MMA

A little more than 10 years ago, Tyler Hiob was graduating from Harford Tech High School.
Since that time, Hiob has engrossed himself into the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) scene and two weeks ago, Hiob won an MMA National Title in Harrington Del. The event was held by the World Kickboxing Organization and Hiob fights for Stellar Fights.
“I fight mixed martial arts, so I do all of it. I do boxing, kickboxing, jujitsu, wrestling, everything, that’s what mixed martial arts is,” the 28-year old said Monday. “I won the World Kickboxing Association’s 145-lb, that’s Featherweight, National Championship, which qualifies me to fight for the world title.”
Hiob won the title in front of a number of supporters. “A lot of family and friends came, my mom and dad come to every fight,” he said. For the win comes a belt and maybe a few dollars. “Just a belt, like physically, that’s all you win, is a belt. Amateurs get payed off ticket sales,” Hiob said. “Usually a percentage of the tickets the fighter’s sell. They can’t legally pay you.”
This is not Hiob’s first such title, having won the Bantamweight title in 2016.
“I won via submission in the third round, it was a title fight, so it was a possibility of five rounds, Hiob said. Rounds are three minutes long. ”We finished him in the third, I finished him via the guillotine choke. He tapped out, he quit."
It was 10 years ago when Hiob started, fresh out of high school, where he did wrestle for four years. “I wrestled in high school, all four years," Hiob said. He acknowledges the importance. "It’s huge, It’s the most important skill to have in MMA in my opinion.”
But MMA is not all about wrestling and it takes one’s ability to be good on their feet as well. “I’m good at everything, I’m well rounded. I’m good at standing and on the ground, I’m good at both,” Hiob said.
Hiob does plan to fight for the world title. “I do plan on attending it, it’s actually, I’m looking for sponsors now to cover the flight and hotel and everything,” he said. “It’s in Bangkok, Thailand in May and I’m more than likely going to go.”
So, what drives Hiob and what does the future hold? “I like being really good at fist fighting. Besides from fighting with weapons, it’s like the most intense thing you can do, so that’s what I like about it,” he said. “I’ll probably do 4-or-5 more amateur fights and then turn pro and I don’t know, maybe do a couple of pro fights and then once my kid is little older and he starts playing sports, I’ll quit fighting altogether.”
Recently separated, Hiob has a one-year old son, Rory. A supply technician at the VA, Hiob may fight again this year, prepping for the May world event. “I’ll probably line something up between now and then, but I don’t know exactly when yet. Probably December-ish,” he said.