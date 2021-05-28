(Courtesy of Lexi Thompson) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Tyler Bloom | PHOTOS May 28, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Tyler Bloom has overcome brain surgery as toddler to thrive in sports as teenager. Tyler Bloom Tyler Bloom and mother Chanda Bloom share a moment for a family picture. (Courtesy of Lexi Thompson) Tyler Bloom Tyler Bloom and Adaptive Sports Program Director Gerry Herman pause for a picture during a recent baseball game. (Courtesy of Chanda Bloom) Tyler Bloom Tyler Bloom was active in his early years with the Adaptive Sports Program. (Courtesy of Chanda Bloom) Tyler Bloom Tyler Bloom makes a throw during a baseball game as part of the Adaptive Sports Program. (Courtesy of Chanda Bloom) Tyler Bloom Tyler Bloom waits for the ball to be hit while playing baseball in the Adaptive Sports Program. (Courtesy of Chanda Bloom) Tyler Bloom Tyler Bloom prepares to field a bouncing ball while playing pitcher at a past baseball game. (Courtesy of Chanda Bloom) Tyler Bloom Tyler Bloom connects with a big swing during a baseball game. (Courtesy of Chanda Bloom) Advertisement