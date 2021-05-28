Abingdon resident Tyler Bloom, 14, blossomed in Adaptive Sports Program at Kennedy Krieger

“He’s been real active in soccer and basketball. In the last year, he’s really made big strides. He’s gotten a lot bigger physically (5-6, 181 pounds) which makes a big difference, but he’s made a lot more strides in his physical performance,” Herman said about Tyler. “He’s also become more confident, used to be kind of self-deprecating, I can’t do this, but now has a confidence. For example, we just did a golf unit and he did great in that. So if that’s something that hopefully he wants to pursue, he has the knowledge and it’s a fun game.”