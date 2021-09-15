North Harford, Bel Air battle to 1-1 tie in girls soccer | Tuesday sports wrap in Harford

Girls soccer teams from North Harford and host Bel Air played for 100 minutes Tuesday night and settled nothing.
Both teams scored once to force overtime, yet neither found the net again, ending the game in a 1-1 tie.
“I think that they played hard,” Hawks coach Ora Cummings said. “It wasn’t always pretty, and sometimes I think we had the advantage and sometimes they had the advantage, but we never gave up.”
The Hawks (1-1-1) scored their goal in the first half with less than five minutes to play. The Hawks had a throw in, into the box, but the ball was played back out.
The Hawks, though, sent the ball back in toward the goal, and after a brief scramble, senior forward Ava Lewis slid the ball into the goal.
It was Lewis who nearly gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Her hard, high shot was headed for the net, but Bobcats goalie Emily McGrain (seven saves) pushed it up and over the goal.
Minutes later, Bel Air tied the game. Junior Payton Todd received a pass from Allie Tivvis and sent the ball past Hawks keeper Evie Heinlein (11 saves) in the 52nd minute.
The back-and-forth battle continued until the end of regulation and both overtime periods.
Bel Air had an 11-4 advantage in corner kicks, but the Bobcats just couldn’t capitalize.
“Finishing is something we’ve been working on in practice and just having that final attacking attitude in the air,” Bobcats coach Mike Friskey said. “I was pleased with our effort; we worked hard. The work ethic we’re putting in on the field will pay dividends later, but we’ve still got growing pains.”
MORE TUESDAY SCORES
GIRLS SOCCER
C. Milton Wright 5, Edgewood 1
The Mustangs (1-2-1) earned their first win of the season with the convincing victory at Edgewood (1-2-1).
CMW got first half goals from Elise Graf, assisted by Sean Luk; Katie Roszko, assisted by Ella Barrow; and Lydia Sherly assisted by Madi Dow.
Second half goals were scored by Luk, assisted by Morgan Kovacic; and Luk again, assisted by Kovacic.
The Rams goal was scored by Niaya Gordon, a freshman forward, in the first half with the assist coming from Madison Green.
CMW goalies Emma Sheridan and Kaitlyn Williford combined for four saves.
Bo Manor 2, Havre de Grace 1
The Warriors (2-2) were edged by the Eagles.
Madelyn Yost tallied the Warriors goal with an assist by Rebecca Washko.
North East 6, Aberdeen 1
Abi Guicheteau scored the lone goal for Aberdeen (0-3).
Aberdeen played two goalies, with Annika Thompson making two saves and Rachel Anderson making 15 saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 3, North Harford 1
The Hawks (1-2) fell two goals short in their loss to visiting Liberty.
Grace Conklin scored the Hawks’ only goal, while Caroline Bacon tallied two goals for Liberty. Riley Matthiesen added a goal and an assist. Caitlynn Szarko and Jenna Evans also had assists for Liberty.
Hawks goalie Sarah Reifsnyder had 20 saves, while Liberty keeper Emma Meissner made nine saves.
Liberty led 3-0 at half.
C. Milton Wright 2, Manchester Valley 1 OT
Cecelia Durborow and Claire Burrows scored goals for the Mustangs (1-1) in their first win at home.
Sara Durborow and Winslow DiPeso added assists.
GOLF
North Harford 211, Rising Sun 237, North East 251
Zach Wilcox shot a match-low round of 37 to lead the Hawks to the win at Chesapeake Bay-Rising Sun Golf Course.
Rounding out the Hawks were John Manzari, 38; Coulter Parsons, 42; Aaron Bach, 45; Lucas Parks, 49; and Jimmy Calland, 51.
Ben Adams shot 42 to lead Rising Sun, and Noah Wallace shot 43 to lead North East.
Bel Air 228, Bo Manor 250
Ryan Sudzina shot 43 to lift the Bobcats to victory at Winters Run Golf Course.
Matthew Young, Lily Harman and Rowan Edwards each shot 45, while Jonathan Willhide shot 50.
Noah Rulean shot 46 to lead the Eagles.
Patterson Mill 222, Aberdeen 247
The Huskies beat the Eagles in a match played at Ruggles Golf Course.
John Harrison and Brandon Palen both shot 38 to pace winners. Others were Sam Schepleng, 43, Drew Pape, 49, and Charlie Topping, 54.
Erica Honadel and Alex Ridolfi both shot 40 to lead Aberdeen. Others were Ryan Cantella, 52, Arthee Sriuskuattananan, 55, and Maya Cantella, 60.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bel Air 3, Rising Sun 0
The Bobcats opened the season with a win over the host Tigers. Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-13.
Bel Air leaders were Mackenzie Springer, eight aces, four kills, 11 assists; Autumn Grimsley, five aces, 15 digs; Ava Meyer, three aces; and Lexi Couch, seven kills.
Elkton 3, Aberdeen 1
The Eagles (1-1) won the first set 25-13, but the visiting Elks won the next three 25-23, 25-22 and 25-21.
Leaders for Aberdeen were Lia Lucas, 18 aces; Jocelyn Kruger, 14 aces; eight kills, seven digs; Gianna Braxton, six kills, two blocks; Savanna Murdock, six kills, four digs; and Shyla Johnson, nine aces, two blocks and three digs.
Annapolis Area Christian 3, John Carroll 0
Scores were 25-9, 25-14, 25-22.
Leaders for the Patriots were Ella Andrychowski, six kills; Julia Hudson, 25 digs; and Rosalie McGuirk, five blocks and five kills.
North Harford 3, North East 0
The Hawks improved to 2-0 with the road victory.