Harford Tech, CMW boys basketball drop holiday tournament games | Harford sports roundup (Dec. 28)

Playing in the team’s third one-point game of the season, the Harford Tech Cobras boys basketball team fell, 52-51, Tuesday against host Winters Mill in a first round game of the Falcons Holiday Tournament.
The Cobras (3-3) let a seven-point lead slip way with under four minutes to play.
Tech, though, on Jayden Oliver’s 3-point basket, went back up by two with less than two minutes remaining.
Winters Mill answered with a basket to tie it and then, out of a timeout, Evan Buck scored a layup to put Tech back up two with 20 seconds left.
But the Falcons converted a 3-point play with 10 seconds left for what ended up being the final points scored of the game. Tech missed a pair of foul shots in the final seconds.
“Credit Winters Mill for executing down the stretch, they are a well coached team,” Tech coach Drew Gill said.
Oliver and Austin Brown both scored 12 points to pace Tech, while Hans Sazon added eight points and Matayo McGraw scored seven.
The Cobras will return to Winters Mill on Wednesday to play Francis Scott Key at 4 p.m.
Glen Burnie 70, C. Milton Wright 61
The Mustangs (5-3) dropped their first round game to the host Gophers in the Glen Burnie Bogle Invitational.
“We played hard. Got down on ourselves in the third quarter and then bounced back in the fourth, cutting a 16-point lead to four, before losing by nine,” Mustangs coach Jon Stefanides said. “We are close, real close to getting over the hump. Tough game versus Broadneck tomorrow and these games help prepare us for conference play.”
Jordan Stiemke scored 26 points to lead all scorers. Jordan Ross added 15 points and Aaron Redman netted nine. Dylan Sander had four points and six rebounds.
CMW led at the half, 27-26.
The Mustangs will meet Broadneck at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Glen Burnie.
Fallston 57, Manchester Valley 54 OT
The Cougars (3-3) were supposed to play in the Manchester Valley Tournament, but it was canceled.
Despite that, Fallston played at Manchester Valley on Monday and came away with the win.
The Cougars built an early 12-3 lead and Dylan Kreis hit three 3-pointers in the first half.
Fallston, though, trailed by five with 30 seconds to go in regulation. Charlie Widomski hit a clutch three and then Dylan Wheeler put in his own miss with 3.3 seconds left to tie the game.
In overtime, the perimeter defense of Kreis, Widomski and Matt Manolis stifled the Mavericks attack. Wheeler’s clutch free throws with six seconds to play iced the game.
Kreis finished with 18 points and Wheeler had 14 points and five assists. Also, Luke Wolff added seven points and nine rebounds and Collin McMaines scored eight points.
“So proud of the way these boys fought back in the fourth quarter,” Cougars coach Brian Hulka said. “Manchester Valley got hot and drilled a bunch of threes, but we kept our composure, committed to the defensive end and were able to pull off a great comeback win in overtime.”