Aberdeen runs past Fallston Tuesday for easy boys basketball win | Harford roundup (Dec. 21)

The Aberdeen Eagles boys basketball team took advantage of Fallston’s ball handling issues Tuesday to easily win, 77-45, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference non-division game.
The Eagles (2-2) forced many turnovers which led to an early lead and resulted in the lopsided final score.
Junior Tylan Bass and senior Donavan Peyton had six steals apiece and most led to easy baskets. The Eagles led 7-0 early as Tyseaun Rodgers scored the game’s first five points.
Artarus Brown then scored six straight and the lead was 11-2. Aberdeen quickly pushed the lead to 21-6 as Bass got hot from beyond the 3-point line, knocking down three straight long shots.
“Us, being pressuring the ball, causing turnovers and buckets in transition and yeah, we ended up with the win by like 30 or 40?,” Bass said.
The Eagles lead was 25-10 after one quarter and it was no better for the Cougars (2-3) in the second quarter. A 13-2 run had Aberdeen up 38-12 just a couple minutes into the quarter.
The lead was 46-18 with 1:08 left and Jazae Jones ended the scoring with a 3-point basket as Aberdeen led 49-18 at half.
Aberdeen pushed the lead to 35 points and more in the third quarter to create a running clock. The Cougars battle back to end the quarter down 32, 64-32.
The Cougars played the Eagles even in the final quarter, 13-13, to close out the game.
Bass finished with 22 points to lead four Eagles in double figures. Rodgers had 15, while Jones scored 13 and Peyton, 10. Ru Mibia had seven rebounds.
“They made some shot, but I think the bigger problem is our inability to handle pressure, turning the ball over means transition,” Cougars coach Brian Hulka said. “The transition buckets off steals that killed us.”
Dylan Wheeler scored 21 points and Luke Wolff added 13 for the Cougars.
Harford Tech 66, North Harford 54
The Cobras (3-2) outscored the Hawks (1-5) 21-10 in the fourth to pull way for the non-division win. Tech’s lead after three quarters was one point, 45-44.
“Up one through three, we were able to force some turnovers in the fourth, get some transition baskets and get to the free throw line,” Cobras coach Drew Gill said. “Hard fought game from start to finish, happy to get the win headed into the break.”
Evan Buck led the Cobras with 31 points, which included a 9-for-10 showing for the from the free throw line. Eric Macharia added 11 points, while Hans Sazon and Matayo McGraw scored seven points each.
Garrett Reinecke made four, 3-point shots for the Hawks in the first half and finished with 18 points. Evan Wagner added 13 points and six rebounds.
Patterson Mill 62, Joppatowne 37
The Huskies (4-1) beat the Mariners (1-2) in non=division play. The Huskies led at halftime, 26-18.
Kyle Luddy’s 22 points paced the winners, while Tyree Wilson scored 13 and Will Pape, 12. Drew Pape added nine points.
Favor Okigweh scored nine points to lead the Mariners, while four players; Demauri Ponder, Kenneth Ejelonu, Ty Casimier and Kenneth Hunter each netted five points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harford Tech 53, North Harford 20
The Cobras (6-10 extended their winning streak to five games with the non-division victory over the host Hawks (4-2).
All 13 Tech players contributed to the win, led by junior Anyia Gibson who had 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks.
Marissa Struhar had 12 rebounds for the Hawks. Lillian Duffy added seven rebounds and Emily Signor pull down six.
“Another ugly loss...we could not find the basket tonight,” Hawks coach Wayne Huller Jr. said. “Rebounding was horrible in the first half, but much better in the second.”
WRESTLING
Patterson Mill 54, Perryville 30
The visiting Huskies won nine matches to knock off the Panthers in a UCBAC dual meet.
Winning for the Huskies was Akbarjon Adkhamjononou, 106; Randy Johnson, 120; Mason Teter, 132; Lucas Cooper, 160; Mark Matysek, 170; Evan Little, 182; Marloe Stump, 195; Nathaniel Friedel, 220; and Sanel Becirovic, 285.
Perryville winners were Gabe Phillips, 113; Reed Trimble, 126; Kyler Brown, 138; Michael Kelly, 145; and Owen Schwacke, 152.