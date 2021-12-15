Harford Tech uses big third quarter to pull away for girls basketball win over Elkton | Harford County sports roundup (Dec. 14)

Harford Tech used a 16-0 third quarter run to pull away and win a girls basketball game Tuesday, 47-28, over visiting Elkton in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
Trailing by one at the half, 16-15, the Cobras (4-1) opened the third quarter with 16 straight points that changed the game.
“At halftime we just talked about not turning the ball over, taking care of the basketball,” Tech coach Brad Hunt said. “Over extended on defense, we tend to play extremely aggressive on defense and sometimes we get out of position. So, we just backed our 1-3-1 zone up and stayed home and tried to make them run offense to beat us.”
It all worked and with 23 points in the quarter, highlighted by four made 3-pointers, the Cobras were well in control.
Sophomore Jessica Castro who had two points at the half, knocked down three of the team’s 3-pointers.
“Honestly, it’s just being there for my team, sticking as a team,” Castro said. “After that first half, we were talking about the only way to continue a run is if we really just stay together, keep the energy up. We kind of wanted to start the second half as a new game and leave everything behind in the first half.”
Tech teammate Jordan Strang dropped in the first 3-point shot, while it was Castro’s second that made it 28-16 with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Elkton first-year coach Gabriel Sherrod, a 2012 graduate of Perryville High School, called timeout.
There was 2:20 left in the quarter and Tech’s lead was 31-16 when Elkton’s Akirah Watson stopped the run with a basket. The Elks added two more baskets in the quarter, but Tech scored seven more points to take a 38-22 lead into the final quarter.
“I told my girls they were going to go on a run, it’s an away game, their home court. I expected it being around six-to-eight and it ended up being 16,” Sherrod said. “The girls didn’t play the way that they know how to play for a stretch of about 12 minutes.”
Over the final eight minutes, the Cobras’ lead grew to 21, 44-23, before finishing with the 19-point differential.
The first half was plagued by turnovers for both teams.
Tech led 8-6 after one quarter. But, on the strength of free throws, Elkton (9-for-11) was ahead, 12-11, with 4:12 left in the half.
Baskets by Castro (13 points) and Anyia Gibson (12 points) pushed Tech back in front, 15-12, but Elkton’s Peyton Hardy drilled a three-point shot to tie the game at 15 all. Hardy led the Elks with nine points.
One more made free throw gave the Elks the 16-15 halftime lead. Watson had seven points for the Elks and Malana Redden added six points.
Freshman Amya Goodsell added 12 points, three rebounds, five steals and eight assists for the Cobras. Gibson added five rebounds and three blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Harford 50, Bel Air 24
The Hawks (3-1) beat the visiting Bobcats (0-3) in a UCBAC non-division game.
“Good way to bounce back from last night,” Hawks coach Wayne Huller said.
Senior point guard Laynie Sheahy led the Hawks with 20 points, while Jenna Amrhein added 16 points and seven steals.
Marissa Struhar chipped in six points and Abby Buckland contributed six steals.
C. Milton Wright 50, Edgewood 36
The Mustangs (3-1) knocked off the host Rams (2-1) in a non-division UCBAC game.
Maddie Nimmo’s 29 points paced the Mustangs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
C. Milton Wright 75, Fallston 47
The Mustangs (3-1) won over the host Cougars (2-2) in a non-division UCBAC game.
Jordan Stiemke had a game to remember, scoring 48 points to lead the winners. Stiemke also had eight rebounds and four steals.
Aaron Redman added six points, while Rocco Polesovsky added four points and five assists.
For Fallston, Dylan Kreis scored 14 points and Dylan Wheeler netted 10. Charlie Widomski added seven points.
CMW led at the half, 39-18.
Edgewood 60, Perry Hall 40
The Rams (2-2) jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead and cruised to the road victory over the ‘Gators in non-league action.
Deandre Maxwell scored 18 points and Trent Alexander chipped in with nine points to lead the Rams.
Patterson Mill 63, Bel Air 37
The Huskies (2-1) put together a complete-game effort to beat the visiting Bobcats (1-3) in non-division UCBAC play.
“Our team fought from the beginning of the game until the end,” Huskies coach Jeroud Clark said. “Really proud of the effort tonight.”
Tyree Wilson led the Huskies scoring with 19 points, while Kyle Luddy added 15 points. Also, Drew Pape scored nine points and Will Pape had seven points.
Dyllon Barrett led Bel Air with 16 points and Chris Nicol added seven points and three assists.
“We played them rather close after the first quarter, but had to make some defensive adjustments midway in the second quarter after they made a 9-3 run that ended it at the half 28-18,” Bobcats coach Alex Darko said. “We couldn’t get much going offensively after halftime and being out rebounded hurt us even more.”