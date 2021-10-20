Bel Air girls stay unbeaten in volleyball to lead Tuesday action | Harford roundup

The Bel Air girls volleyball team moved to 9-0 Tuesday with a sweep of host C. Milton Wright (2-8) in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division action. Set scores were 25-20, 25-15 and 25-21.
Autumn Grimsley (14 digs, three aces); Megan Cassaday (three aces, three digs); Lexi Couch (nine kills, two blocks); Mackenzie Springer (eight assists, four aces, one block); Kayden Hardenbrook (three kills); Ava Meyer (three assists, one ace); Maddi Gibson (two aces); Jaydn Betters (one kill, one block); Anaiah Lewis (one block, one kill); Julia Stoneberg (one block, one kill); and Brooke Keesey (one kill) led the Bobcats.
Jayda Patterson (six kills, four aces, five digs); Libby Gross (15 assists, two kills, two aces); Lauren Childress (13 digs); Maddie Duffalo (three kills, four digs, one block); and Ana Mioduski (three kills, two aces, one dig) led the Mustangs.
North Harford 3, Joppatowne 0
The Hawks (7-3) beat the visiting Mariners (0-8) in UCBAC Susquehanna Divisoon play.
Isabella Singh (five aces, one block, four kills); Colette Rogers (six blocks); Claire Johnson (two aces, two blocks); Morgan Buckland (three aces); Hannah Dudeck (two aces); Gabby Gast (one ace); Laynie Sheahy (four aces, one kill): and Stephanie Erisman (two blocks) led the Hawks.
Elkton 3, Edgewood 2
The Rams (5-6) battled the host Elks hard before falling in five sets. Scores were 25-23, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25 and 7-15.
Emily Osborne (32 digs, five kills); Kayla Martin (44 digs); Sylvia Marin (17 digs, 10 assists, four kills); and Gabby Gaines (25 digs, seven aces) led the Rams.
Bo Manor 3, Perryville 0
The Panthers (2-4) dropped the UCBAC Chesapeake Division match to the visiting Eagles. Set scores were 17-25, 22-25 and 19- 25.
Gillian Carr (21 digs); Ava McBride (five blocks, five kills); and Paige Kilduff (nine assists, eight digs, five kills) paced the Panthers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harford Tech 2, Patterson Mill 0
The Cobras (5-4-1) knocked off the host Huskies (7-6) in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play.
Kyra Veenema and Lea Ayers finished with a goal apiece and Veenema also had one assist.
Tech keepers Kendall Sheffy and Abi Marcello both had three saves. Huskies goalie Caitlyn Welker had six saves.
C. Milton Wright 2, Winters Mill 0
The Mustangs (6-3-2) closed out regular season play with the non-league win over the visiting Falcons.
Elise Graf, assisted by Sean Luk, and Katie Roszko, assisted by Ella Barrow, provided the scoring all in the first half.
CMW goalkeepers Kaitlyn Williford (first half), Madison Dow and Emma Sheridan (split second half) shared three saves. Winters Mill goalie Brooke Bennett had 10 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Havre de Grace 3, North East 2
The Warriors (7-1) edged the host Indians in a UCBAC Susquehanna Division game.
Scoreless at the half, the Warriors went up 1-0 on a Brady Walker goal. North East tied the game and went ahead on a penalty kick, but Havre de Grace came back to tie on a Wyatt Molyneux goal.
The Warriors won it with their own penalty kick from Jared Rice.
Warriors goalie Keegan Gruzs had 10 saves and Sam Teefy came in for the last 1:49 of the game and had one fantastic save, according to Warriors coach Jeff Berthney.
Evan England and Darwin Berger scored for the Indians.