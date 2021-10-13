Fallston girls volleyball roars back to win five-set match, leading Tuesday Harford sports

The Fallston girls volleyball team pulled off a surprise win Tuesday night in its Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference match at Patterson Mill.
The Cougars (5-5) fell behind two sets to none, but battled back to win the next three and deal the Huskies (5-3) a 3-2 home loss.
The Huskies won the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-20, before the Cougars stayed alive with a 25-18 win in set three. That led to a 25-20 set four win and a 15-12 win in the fifth set.
Meanwhile, other volleyball winners Tuesday were Bel Air, North Harford and Edgewood.
“I didn’t know if we had that much energy, but somehow we came out with a win in the third set and then, after that, we were still a little flat in the fourth set,” Cougars coach Bill Stewart said. “But, once the bench and team on the floor got the energy, I think that was the difference to be honest.”
Patterson Mill, behind the kills of Josie Otremba, pulled away midway through the first set. The Huskies were down, 15-13, but four straight points put the Huskies on top, 17-15.
The Cougars actually battled back to lead 20-19, but an Otremba backhand kill tied the set 20-20. The Huskies never trailed again and nor was the set tied. An Ella Laurentius kill ended the first set.
In set two, a Kyra Douglass kill led to a 4-1 Cougars lead, but Patterson Mill came back to tie the set 6-6. Grace Bonhoff served the Huskies to an 11-7 lead, but a block and Ranae Gent’s lone kill pulled Fallston within two, 11-9.
Patterson Mill, though, stretched leads out to 14-10, 16-12, 20-15 and 24-17, before closing out the win.
Then the comeback began.
Samantha Conrad served the Cougars to a 6-1 lead with three of her seven aces for the match. Allie Book then served five straight points and the Cougars lead was 14-5.
The Huskies closed the gap to five, 15-10, but no closer as the Cougars went on to win and keep the match alive.
Patterson Mill jumped ahead 4-0 in set four on two aces from Abby McDowell and an Otremba kill. A Bonhoff kill pushed the Huskies to a 6-2 lead.
Fallston, though, went on a 6-0 run behind the serves of Douglass to lead 8-6. The Huskies tied the set, 8-8 and the teams battled back-and-forth to find themselves tied again at 19-19.
Douglass, however, found herself back on the service line and her five winning points put the Cougars on set point. Seconds later, the match was headed to the fifth set.
“It was great, I think we all kind of started with some low energy, a lot of us were actually cold, it was like freezing in here,” Fallston senior Lyndsey Kregel said. “I think the energy really hyped up after the second game and we kind of just got into the mindset of let’s just play to have fun and so everyone just started doing a great job and the momentum kind of built after that.”
The deciding set was tied 7-7 before Fallston slipped ahead, 11-8. The Huskies, on an Otremba kill and two straight kills from Laurentius, tied the set, 11-11.
Cougars’ coach Stewart called timeout and out of it, the Cougars outscored the Huskies, 4-1, for the set and match win.
“I felt Fallston’s energy building and I could see our energy leveling off and, as a coach, when you see that happen, you do not get the warm and fuzzy feeling,” Huskies coach Brandon Jones said. “There were good plays on both sides, a lot of talent out there on the court tonight, between both teams. Tonight, we just didn’t play at that level. You have to bring your best volleyball every match, because anything can happen.”
Ellery Thompson (two aces, six digs) and Douglass (five aces, 20 digs), both had 14 kills to lead the Cougars. Along with her aces, Conrad added four kills, four assists and three blocks. Book had four kills, nine assists and 11 digs, while Grace Pfaff had 11 assists and seven digs.
Amanda Sharpe had six kills and three blocks, and Abby Ruth had 34 digs. Juliana Williams added 17 digs and Kregel finished with four kills. Gent added four big blocks.
Otremba’s all-around powerful performance for the Huskies ended with a season-high of 16 kills, 17 digs and three aces. Libero Ava Shores led the defense with 27 digs, while Bonhoff contributed eight kills and a pair of aces.
Bel Air 3, Rising Sun 0
The Bobcats (7-0) celebrated their annual “Dig Pink” match with a comfortable UCBAC win over the visiting Tigers.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-11.
Three captains, Lexi Couch (10 kills), Mackenzie Springer (14 assists, two aces) and Autumn Grimsley (10 digs, two aces) set the pace.
Helping carry the load were Jaydn Betters (four kills, one ace, one block) and Ava Meyer (four aces, seven assists). Other contributions came from Julia Stoneberg (two kills), Anaiah Lewis (two kills, one block), Kayden Hardenbrook (two kills, one ace), Zoe Tsomos (one kill), Kennedy Hardenbrook (one kill), Brooke Keesey (two aces) and Lexi Bell (one ace).
North Harford 3, North East 1
The Hawks (5-3) defeated the visiting Indians in UCBAC play.
Isabella Singh had four aces, one block and five kills, while Tonya Marks had three aces and four kills. Sierra McManus had two aces and two kills, while Stephanie Erisman had one ace and three blocks.
Also, Haley Stone added three blocks; Morgan Buckland and Hannah Dudeck had an ace each; and Laynie Sheahy had a kill.
“The Hawks played fantastic as a team,” coach Barbara Matthews said.
Edgewood 3, Joppatowne
The Rams (5-5) won in straight sets over the visiting Mariners (0-8) in UCBAC play. Set scores were 25-7, 25-10 and 25-11.
Gabby Gaines led the win with 10 digs and six kills, while Sylvia Marin added 11 assists and 10 digs. Kayla Martin had 15 digs.
Elkton 3, Aberdeen 1
The Eagles (7-2) had their six-match win streak snapped b the host Elks in UCBAC play.
Set scores were 19-25, 24-26, 25-23 and 20-25.
Lia Lucas had 15 aces and four kills and Ni’Yemi Danquah had 17 aces. Hannah Weer had seven aces and Nachely Velez added four aces and four digs. Savanna Murdock had 13 aces and eight kills.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
John Carroll 3, Friends 0
The Patriots (9-4) swept the visiting Quakers in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
Set scores were 25-10, 25-10 and 25-9.
Travis Smith led with seven kills, while Ryan Fabriziani had four kills and Matt Archibald added three kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
C. Milton Wright 2, Manchester Valley 1 OT
Emilee Axelsson’s overtime goal pushed the Mustangs (5-4-1) past the host Mavericks (4-6-1) in non-league play.
CMW’s second-half goal was scored by Morgan Kovacic, assisted by Sean Luk. Manchester Valley’s goal, also scored in the second half, came from Emma Penczek.
CMW goalie Kaitlyn Williford had three saves and Manchester Valley keeper Emma Lander stopped 10 shots.
Aberdeen 1, Edgewood 1 2OT
The Eagles (0-6-1) and visiting Rams (1-7-2) played for 100 minutes without deciding a winner in UCBAC play.
Aberdeen’s goal was scored by Jenna Stevens. Aberdeen goalie Rachel Anderson had 28 saves.
Patterson Mill 2, North East 1 OT
The Huskies (7-5) scored in the first overtime period to beat the visiting Indians in UCBAC play.
GOLF
North Harford 213, Harford Tech 214, Aberdeen 242
The Hawks defeated the Cobras and Eagles on the back nine at Ruggles Golf Course in Aberdeen.
The low round for females was 40 by Aberdeen’s Erica Honadel and the low male round was a 37 by Luke Cimino of Tech.
The Hawks were led by Zach Wilcox, 38, while Aaron Bach and John Manzari both shot 41. Nick Cochran shot 45 and Coulter Parsons a 48.
In addition to Cimino, Cobras scores were Aurora Walters, 41; Justin Febles, 42; Jake Martin, 46; and Kacy Day, 48.
In addition to Honadel, Eagles scores were Alex Ridolfi, 41, Arthee Srisukwattananan, 50; Ryan Cantella, 55; and Alex Sohn, 56.
Patterson Mill 215, Rising Sun 225
The Huskies defeated the Tigers at Winters Run Golf Course.
John Harrison led the Huskies with 39, while other scores were Brandon Palen, 42; Sam Schepleng, 44; John Musto, 44; and Ellie Wright, 46.
Ben Adams led the Tigers with 40, while others were Tyler Hogue, 41; Timmy Dobrowolski, 46; Bradley Dietz, 47; and Johnny Waldridge, 51.
Edgewood and Joppatowne also played without full teams. Rams scores were Ariah White, 55; Kyle Porretti, 63; and Garrett Reeder, 70.
Joppatowne scores were Holden Kokosinski, 70; and Lorenzo Howard, 71.