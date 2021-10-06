Wilcox, Honadel finish as top golfers at annual challenge held at Bulle Rock Golf Course

Harford’s top high school golfers and teams made the annual trip to Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace Tuesday to battle in the “Chesapeake Division Challenge.”
Up for grabs were both male and female individual honors, along with low team recognition as well, at the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference event.
When all strokes were counted, it was North Harford senior Zach Wilcox shooting the day’s best round of 39 to lead all males, while Aberdeen junior Erica Honadel carded a 44 en route to leading all females.
North Harford won team honors with a total of 219, one stroke better than C. Milton Wright’s 220.
For Wilcox, it was a welcome win after a runner-up finish in 2019.
“I think my ball striking was pretty good. I got a feel for the greens really fast and just stuck through bad shots and kept the team positive,” Wilcox said. “The team played well as well ... proud of the team.”
Wilcox made birdie on the par 5, 11th hole, but he did triple bogey one hole and bogey another to finish at 3-over.
Senior John Harrison of Patterson Mill and freshman Jack Geyer of CMW both shot 41 to share the runner-up spot.
For Honadel, her winning score wasn’t completely satisfying, but it was still seven strokes better than the next three players.
“I got into trouble a couple times, but I did not have the best recovery shots and when I did get in trouble, I actually had two triples (bogeys),” Honadel said. “If you take those two holes out, I didn’t really play too bad. I think my putting wasn’t too bad, but my tee shots really weren’t the best.”
Honadel’s round included the two triple bogeys, two other bogeys and five pars.
CMW senior Nicole Butterworth and junior Katie Kegley, as well as Harford Tech junior Aurora Walters, all shot 51 to share runner-up honors.
Joining Wilcox on the winning Hawks team were Aaron Bach, 43; John Manzari, 44; Coulter Parsons, 45; and Jimmy Calland, 48.
Rounding out team scoring were Patterson Mill, 237; Fallston, 248; Bel Air, 248; Aberdeen, 254; and Harford Tech, 259.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edgewood 3, North East 1
The Rams (3-4) won over the host Indians in UCBAC play. The scores were 25-10, 25-19, 28-30 and 26-24.
Gabby Gaines had 10 digs and five aces and Harmony Madu had six kills and four blocks for the Rams. Sylvia Marin added 12 assists and 10 digs, while Kayla Martin had 15 digs. Also, Emily Osborne contributed six kills and eight digs; Adrianna Alfaro added six aces and Alanna Whyte has seven kills.
North Harford 3, Havre de Grace 0
The Hawks (5-2) won in straight sets over the visiting Warriors (1-7) in UCBAC play.
For the winners, Isabella Singh had six aces and one kill and Laynie Sheahy had four aces. Morgan Buckland added five aces and one block and Sierra McManus had three aces and one kill. Stephanie Erisman had an ace, while Haley Stone three aces. Also contributing were Gabby Gast, one kill; Tonya Marks, one ace; Hannah Dudeck, one ace; Maddie Gann, one kill; and Sierra Wendland, one ace.
Bel Air 3, Fallston 0
The visiting Bobcats (4-0) had a battle with the Cougars (3-4), but still managed a sweep in the UCBAC match. Scores were 25-20, 28-26 and 25-21.
The Cougars got contributions from many, led by Kyra Douglass’ seven kills, five digs and one ace. Samantha Conrad, Alli Book and Grace Pfaff had a combined 17 assists.
Renae Gent, Amanda Sharpe and Book combined for 11 blocks, while Juliana Williams, Abby Ruth and Pfaff led the way on defense with numerous digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
C. Milton Wright 4, North Harford 1
The host Mustangs (4-3-1) got goals from four different players in the UCBAC win over the Hawks (2-4-1).
Katie Roszko scored the game’s lone first half goal with assist by Sean Luk. Luk then added an unassisted goal in the second half, as did Morgan Kovacic, assisted by Roszko. Emilee Axelsson added the final CMW goal, unassisted.
Jenna Amrhein scored the Hawks goal, also unassisted.
CMW played multiple keepers, who combined for five saves, while North Harford goalie Evie Heinlein had 14 saves.
Fallston 6, Edgewood 0
Senior Kennedy Mendoza scored twice to lead the Cougars (5-0-1) past the host Rams (1-6-1) in UCBAC play.
Katherine King, Kendall Donna, Sarah Farally and Juliana Carriera added a goal apiece.
Cougars goalie Leah Rhinehart made five saves.
Bo Manor 3, Aberdeen 1
The Eagles (0-6) remain winless with the road loss to the other Eagles in UCBAC play.
Rachel Anderson provided the Aberdeen goal and goalie Kalynn McDonough made 17 saves.