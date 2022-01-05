Patterson Mill girls basketball return to court, beat North Harford | Harford roundup (Jan. 4)

Girls high school basketball returned to the hardwood Tuesday in Harford County, highlighted by a nondivision meeting between Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Association schools Patterson Mill and visiting North Harford.
The Huskies (5-2) used a 10-0 second-quarter run to pull away beat the Hawks (5-3), 49-22.
Patterson Mill led 6-3 early, but out of a Hawks timeout three minutes in, the visitors scored four straight points to lead 7-6.
The Huskies outscored the Hawks, 6-3, the rest of the quarter to lead, 12-9. It was all Patterson Mill from there.
Senior Madison Knight scored four straight points and a Kiley Wilhelm basket was followed by two straight layups from junior Ava Wheeler. All told, the Huskies scored 10 unanswered points to take a 22-9 lead.
The Huskies were pulling down missed North Harford shots and getting quick outlet passes to Wheeler and others for uncontested baskets.
North Harford’s lone point in the quarter came with 1:57 left in the half. Wilhelm, a sophomore who led the Huskies with 15 points, scored a layup before the buzzer to give her team a 24-10 halftime lead.
“We expected rust, but we expected it from both teams, so we tried to pick the pace up defensively and come out pressing a little bit to try to get things going and get warmed up,” Huskies coach Mike Getz said. “A lot of rust to shake off after the holidays.”
It wasn’t a perfect effort by the Huskies, but they did do what they had planned.
“Our game is to try and get a lot of easy baskets. Ava Wheeler runs the court well and we expect to grab most of the rebounds,” Getz said. “We did pick it up and got some easy fast-break baskets, and that’s what opened it up for us.”
Wilhelm opened the third with a 3-pointer, the start of a 9-2 Huskies run that pushed the lead to 33-12 with 4:17 left in the quarter.
The quarter ended with Patterson Mill well ahead, 41-17.
Both teams struggled to score in the final quarter, but the Huskies still had an edge, 8-5. Knight finished with 14 points for the Huskies and Wheeler scored 10.
“I have a team, no practice for two weeks off. We did have practice in between, but limited numbers,” Hawks coach Wayne Huller said. “My thing is, what I just told them right now, it’s all about heart. I can deal with a loss, I can deal with a better team beating us, but no heart and that’s what I didn’t see tonight, I didn’t see any heart.”
Jenna Amrhein scored eight points for the Hawks and Laynie Sheahy added seven points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harford Tech 48, Edgewood 42
The Cobras (7-1) won their sixth straight game, beating the visiting Rams (4-3) in a nondivision game between UCBAC schools.
Junior forward Anyia Gibson had a huge game, leading the winners with 18 points, 16 rebounds, six steals and three blocks.
Freshman Amya Goodsell added 14 points, four rebounds and four steals, while sophomore Jordan Strang chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds three assists. Also for Tech, Jess Castro had four points, four rebounds and three assists, Sarah Hunt added two points, four steals and two assists, and Faith Orsini lead the defense with three charges taken.
“It was a hard-fought game where we held the lead towards the end of the second quarter and were down by two at halftime,” Rams coach Wes Laguerre said.
Ma’Niya Alston led the Rams with 19 points. Harmony Madu added nine points and 17 rebounds and Janice Rodriguez scored eight points.
Concordia Prep 51, Fallston 36
The Cougars (4-3) fell to the visiting Saints in nonleague action.
Sophomore guard Lindsey Dettloff scored 12 points and freshman guard Natalie Wirth added 11 points to pace the Cougars.
Senior Julia Skinner added four points, while junior Renae Gent pulled down eight rebounds. Senior Emily Solomon and sophomore Ayla Galloway both had four rebounds.
C. Milton Wright 58, Joppatowne 18
The Mustangs (4-3) beat the host Mariners (1-3) in a UCBAC nondivision game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Havre de Grace 77, North Harford 50
The Warriors (5-1) had nine players score in the non-division win over the host Hawks (1-6) in UCBAC play. The Warriors led 38-20 at half.
Dominik McKenney-George led four Have de Grace players in double figures with 16 points. Braydyn Malloy added 14 points, while Quintin Daniels netted 12 points and Jun Mun finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Garrett Reinecke led the Hawks with 14 points, while Aaron Huth added 12 points and Evan Wagner scored nine.
Bel Air 59, Fallston 45
The Bobcats (3-3) opened the new year with a nondivision win over the visiting Cougars (3-4) in UCBAC play. Bel Air led at halftime 21-15.
Tre Dennis led Bel Air with a game-high 29 points and Gavin Shaw added eight points, four rebounds, two steals and five assists. Chris Nicol contributed 11 points, three rebounds and two steals.
“It was a hard-fought win, Fallston is always a tough team,” Bobcats coach Alex Darko said. “I was pleased that we were able to recollect ourselves after the couple times we lost focus to stick to our game plan.”
Luke Wheeler led Fallston with 25 points.
WRESTLING
Manchester Valley 78, Fallston 6
Francis Scott Key 66, Fallston 18
The Cougars dropped both dual meets as part of a nonleague tri-meet hosted by FSK.