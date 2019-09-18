Tuesday sports results from Harford County

A busy day all around for Harford County athletes.
Girls volleyball
Perryville defeated Havre de Grace, 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)
Panthers (2-0) knock off rival Warriors (2-3) in straight sets
P-Jordan Carr, 19 assists, 9 aces, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Gracey Stevens, 8 aces, 7 kills, 3 digs; Mandy Wagner, 6 kills, 3 blocks
H-Phoebe Hein, 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 points; Daphne Hein, 2 aces, 5 points; Munah Tukpei, ace, kill, block, 5 points
Rising Sun defeated Harford Tech, 3-0 (25-3, 25-7, 25-8)
Tigers (1-1) bounce back fro rare loss to sweep Cobras (0-4)
RS-Lauren Hudson, 6 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs; Sophia Eckerd, eight aces, 14 kills, 2 digs
HT-Victoria Rambo, 2 kills
North Harford defeated Aberdeen, 3-2 (25-22, 14-25, 13-25, 25-8, 15-6)
Hawks (1-3) rallied from 2-1 deficit to beat Eagles (0-3)
NH-Dani Becker, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 22 digs, 1 ace; Kierstyn McManus, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 17 digs, 3 aces; Emily Green, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs
A-N/A
C Milton Wright defeated North East, 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17]
Mustangs (3-1) deal Indians (2-1) first loss
CMW-Brooke Naugle, 10 kills; Joslyn Moore, 6 aces, 10 digs; Libby Gross, 10 assists; Bridget Walsh 2 1/2 blocks
NE-N/A
Patterson Mill defeated Bo Manor, 3-1 (25-15, 25-13, 24-26, 25-17)
The Huskies (3-2) got contributions from all players to beat the Eagles (2-2)
PM-Delaney Madsen, 11 kills, 3 blocks; Katie Keech, 9 kills; Cailey Jones, 5 aces
BM-N/A
Boys soccer
Francis. Scott Key 8, Havre de Grace 0
Warriors (1-3) have 10 freshman, sophomores among 14 facing FSK’s 10 seniors
Goals: FSK-N/A
Assists: FSK-N/A
Goalie saves: HdG-Keegan Cruzs 15; FSK-Kyle Kramlick 2
Halftime: FSK 6-0
Eastern Tech 2, Harford Tech 1
Cobras (3-1) have late scoring chances hit bar and sail high in loss to Mavericks
Goals: HT-Ronin Bangs (PK); ET-Trevor Young (OG), Giovanni Costagliola
Assists: N/A
Goalie saves: N/A
Halftime: N/A
Joppatowne 2, Tome 1
Mariners (1-1) get first win, despite trailing Titans at half
Goals: J-Emmanuel Atanga, Sean Preager; T-Jake Stottlemyer
Assists: N/A
Goalie saves: N/A
Halftime: T 1-0
Century 2, Patterson Mill 1
The Huskies (1-3) took a 1-0 lead into half, but surrendered two second half goals in loss
Goals: PM-Christian Shertzer; C-N/A
Assists: PM-Dylan Gough
Goalie saves: PM-Ryan Frankis 8; C-N/A
Halftime: PM 1-0
Aberdeen 7, North East 1
Kodjo Mathieu Gaklo scores hat trick to lead Eagles (3-1) past Indians (2-2)
Goals: A-Kodjo Mathieu Gaklo (3), Brian Langbein, Zach Coogan, Kenny Ogunsalan, Nathan Anthony; NE-N/A
Assists: A-Nathan Anthony (2), Mark Rosser, Kenny Ogunsalan, Kodjo Mathieu Gaklo
Goalie saves: A-Steve Sparks 8; NE-N/A
Halftime: A 3-0
Girls soccer
Harford Tech 4, Loch Raven 1
Tech (3-0) built a 2-0 lead at the half and never trailed
Goals: HT-Emma Ryan, Jenna Doleschal, Molly Re, Mallory Peyton; LR-Grace Rose
Assists: HT-Allie Storm, Emily Kissner, Mallory Peyton; LR-N/A
Goalie saves: HT-Raegan Salamone 2; LR-Grace Shamer 7
Halftime: HT 2-0
Havre de Grace 9, Joppatowne 0
Maya Rawls scored four goals to lead Warriors (2-1) past Marines (0-3).
Goals: HdG-Maya Rawls (4), Claudia Hudson (2), Taylor Berg (2), Katelyn Washko
Assists: HdG-Averee Radonovich, Gia Gasdia, Taylor Berg, Madeline Grad
Goalie saves: HdG-Jaida George 8, Takara Gibson 1
Halftime: HdG 4-0
Golf
Harford Tech 130, Bo Manor 142, Joppatowne 214 (three player scores) at Ruggles Golf Course
Full team scores: Harford Tech 227, Bo Manor 254
HT-Tim Kaczkowski 43, Max DeLuca 43, Colby Taylor 44, Jake Martin 46, Connor Gallery 51
BM-Jacob Hicken-Bailey 42, Logan Felmor 50, Gannon Williams 50, Jack Good 51, Mason Williams 61
J-Rom Kah 70, Nyani Hawkins 72, Alpha Manabat 72
Fallston 206, Rising Sun 232, C. Milton Wright 233 at Chesapeake Bay-Rising Sun Golf Course
F-Jack Emmett 38, William Creery 39, Michael Corona 41, Evan Kays 44, Sean Donovan 44
CMW-Michael Cummings 38, Connor Fantom 44, Trevor Heid 45; Riley Becker 54, Nicole Butterworth 52
RS-Ben Graybeale 41, Cadon Snyder 43, Chuckie Martin 46, Andrew Duval 51, Tyler Hogue 52
Patterson Mill 210, North Harford 223 at Geneva Farm Golf Course
PM-Paula Moon 40, Mitchell Walz 41, Sam Sapp 42, Brandon Palen 43, Brendan Donnelly 44
NH-Zach Wilcox 39, Austin Bach 42, Aaron Bach 45, Jake Gay 47, John Manzari 50