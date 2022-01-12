Jordan Stiemke leads C. Milton Wright boys basketball past Havre de Grace, 82-61 | Harford roundup (Jan. 11)

C. Milton Wright boys basketball senior Jordan Stiemke had another huge night Tuesday, leading the Mustangs (3-0 league, 6-4 overall) past Havre de Grace (1-2, 5-2), 82-61, in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, Chesapeake Division play.
Stiemke poured in 31 points and added three steals for CMW, which led 38-28 at the half.
Aaron Redman added 16 points, while Dylan Sander had 11 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Tuttle scored nine points and Rocco Polesovsky had five points and four assists.
Will Lawder led the Warriors with 21 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Dominik McKenney-George added 19 points and five steals, while Braydyn Malloy scored 12 points.
Boys basketball
Patterson Mill 58, Fallston 49
The Huskies (4-0, 6-1) stayed unbeaten in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play with a road win over the Cougars (1-1, 3-5). The Huskies led 26-16 at halftime.
Drew Pape led Patterson Mill with 19 points and Kyle Luddy added a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Will Pape and Tyree Wilson scored nine points apiece.
Dylan Wheeler led the Cougars with 20 points and four assists, while Dylan Kreis added 11 points.
“Proud of the way these guys fought back after a cold-shooting first half,” Cougars coach Brian Hulka said. “The ball movement in the second half was much improved and we were able to shoot our way back into it against a very talented team.”
Aberdeen 61, Joppatowne 50
The Eagles (3-0, 5-2) knocked off the host Mariners (0-2, 2-3) in UCBAC Chesapeake Division action.
Tylan Bass scored 25 points and Darion Perry added 19. Donovan Peyton added seven points, five assists and three steals.
Edgewood 70, Bel Air 50
Trent Alexander (19 points, 11 rebounds) led the Rams (2-1, 3-4) past the host Bobcats (0-2, 3-5) in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. The Rams led 39-25 at the half.
Jamar Corprew made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
Tre Dennis led the Bobcats with 17 points.
Elkton 75, Harford Tech 68
The Cobras (1-2, 3-6) dropped the UCBAC Chesapeake Division game to the host Elks (1-2, 4-2).
“Turnovers and some missed shots especially in the third quarter led to a pretty big deficit (17 points) going into the fourth, but was proud of our guys for sticking with it and we were able to cut it to four with just about two minutes to play,” Tech coach Drew Gill said. “A missed layup by us that turned into a transition 3-point play for Elkton stretched it back to seven and we weren’t able to get any closer.”
Evan Buck scored 21 points (14 in the fourth quarter) to lead Tech, while Eric Macharia netted 15. Connor Jergensen and Zhamari Johns added eight points each.
Carroll Christian 48, Harford Christian 35
The Eagles (2-1, 4-2) fell to the visiting Patriots in a Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference game.
Timmy Williams scored 17 points and Josh Olinger added 10.
Girls basketball
Havre de Grace 54, Rising Sun 36
The Warriors (2-2, 3-5) dealt the visiting Tigers (3-1, 4-4) their first loss in UCBAC Susquehanna Division action.
Natiah Turner led the Warriors with 13 points. Azareya Whiting had 12 points and was praised for her aggressive defensive play by Warriors coach Lisa Koop.
Bo Manor 45, Edgewood 31
The Rams (6-4) were beaten by the host Eagles (6-2) in a UCBAC nondivision game.
Janice Rodriguez led the Rams with nine points. Ma’niya Alston added six points and Harmony Madu scored five.
Swimming
John Carroll 132, Beth Tfiloh 119
The host Patriots girls won (110-15), but the boys fell short (22-104) in a swim meet at the Bel Air Athletic Club pool.
Latest The Aegis Sports
Highlights came from Kaylie Wolfe, (first, 200 freestyle); Victoria Novak, (first, 200 IM, 100 butterfly); Ellie Hughes, (second 200 IM, 100 fly); Corinne Baikauskas, (first, 50 free); Sara Chhun, (first, 100 free); Mackenzie Hopkins, (first, 500 free, 100 backstroke); Olivia Schaub, (second, 100 free); Lucas Lakatta, (first, 200 IM); and Ryan Fabriziani (second, 200 free).