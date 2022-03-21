Harford’s high school track and field teams ready for 2022 season

High school track and field teams from Harford County and Perryville have been hard at work over the past month in anticipation for a complete 2022 season.

See preview information for all below.

Aberdeen

Head coaches: Josh Rupert, Kyle Brown

Top returning boys: Daniel Wilson, Jr., mid-Dist; Holden Cross, Jr., dist; Raj Hillhouse, Sr., 200, 400; Donovan Peyton, Sr., 200, 400, 800.

Key newcomers: Kalel Duncan, Sr., dist; Vainqueur Mukenyi, Fr., jumps, sprints.

Top returning girls: Sumer Edwards, Jr., sprints, jumps; Loray Lee, So., 200, 400; Elizabeth Pugh, Sr., throws; Isabella Miller, Sr., 200, 400; Emily Webber, So., 400.

Key newcomers: Sasha Pazoki, Fr., 400, 800; Abi Guicheteau, Fr., dist.

Outlook: “We have a lot of youth but we should have a strong distance team that will serve as the backbone of the team,” coach Rupert said.

Bel Air

Head coaches: Sharon Pickett, Julian Pickett

Top returning boys: Mason Pennington, Sr., sprints; Micah Graham, Jr., sprints; Shane Ivy, Sr., dist.; Bryce Knoll, Jr., dist; Jack Hynes, Jr., mid-Dist.; Matt Collins, Sr., mid-Dist.; Sam Davis, Sr., vault; Alex Visconti, So., throws; Jacob Barsam, Sr., jumps.

Key newcomers: Padraic Forbes, Fr., pole vault; Cody Bazemore, Fr., high jump; Jason Smothers, sprints; Dameon Walker, sprints; Zachary Spires, dist.; Mason Smedley, mid-Dist.; Demetrious Basinger, Carter Driscoll, throws.

Top returning girls: Keira Loewe, So., sprints; Morgan Loewe, Sr., mid-Dist.; Elizabeth Pickett, Sr., dist.; Payton Todd, Jr., long jump; Morgan Hennigan, So., throws.

Key newcomers: Cristique Duvall, So., sprints; Gianna Dawson, mid-Dist; Anna Kane, Fr., mid-Dist.; Meghan Davis, So., dist.; Hailey DeGraw, jumps; Lilia Dziedzic, Fr., jumps; Priya Ramanrine, So., vault; Shareene Laurence, vault.

Outlook: “The boys’ team has depth we have not had for several years,” coach Sharon Pickett said. “We have many new athletes who bring a level of excitement to the team. The girls’ team is rebuilding, but our newest additions will help us to remain competitive across the county.”

C. Milton Wright

Head coaches: Donnie Mickey, Devon Moore

Top returning boys: Alex Reimert, Sr., hurdles; Ian Doherty, Sr., dist.; Ashton Tolson, Jr., dist.; Greg Hall, Jr., jumps; Andrew Hall, Jr., jumps.

Top returning girls: Katie McNesby, Sr., vault; Sarah Kroedel, Sr., hurdles; Sophia Skinner, Sr., dist.; Maya Watts, Sr., shot put; Ella Swayne, Jr., dist.; Ellie Bassham, So., dist; Lauren Tooman, Jr., dist.

Key newcomers: Ashley Heinbaugh, Fr., dist.; Ellie Hanson, Fr., dist.; Luke Puhalla, Fr., dist.; Aubrye Simms, Fr., shot put.

Outlook: The team of 45 boys and 40 girls is a much younger and inexperienced team than previous years. “The goal is to try and show improvement throughout the season, and qualify as many to states as possible,” coach Mickey said.

Edgewood

Head coaches: Donald Smith, Jerry Henderson

Top returning boys: Calvin Karanja, Jr., hurdles, sprints; Ryan Buddenbohn, Sr., dist; Aman Tripathi, Sr., dist; Gavin Stowell, Jr., hurdles; Temi Oyekunle, Sr., sprints; Isaiah Megginson, Jr., sprints.

Top returning girls: Delaney Saulsbury, Sr., dist; Abigail Bond, Jr., dist; Imaya Edmunds, Jr., mid-Dist; Ronni Edwards, So., sprints; Sanaa Faine, So., sprints.

Key newcomers. Brielle Whitworth, Fr., mid-Dist; Chamiere Roberts, Fr., sprints.

Outlook: “We are just excited to get the kids out there for a complete season including Invitationals so they can gain experience,” coach Henderson said.

Fallston

Head coach: Karin Walker

Top returning boys: Gabe Tomko, Sr., vault; Alex Xavier, Sr., dist; Quinn Daly, Sr., 1600; Antonio Hernandez, Jr., 800; Steven Lewis, So., 100.

Key newcomers: Eryk Bender, Fr., mid-Dist; Jake Disciorio, Fr.; T’Miaze Wilson, Fr.

Top returning girls: Emily Atha, Jr., dist; Marissa Lord, Jr., sprints; Lyndsey Kregel, Sr., high jump; Gabrielle Curriden, So., 100, pole vault; Grace Daly, So., mid-Dist.

Key newcomers: Anita Garcia, Fr., dist; Kaitlyn Weitzel, Fr.

Outlook: “We have lots of kids out for the first time who are eager to learn and will make a huge impact this year and for the next few years,” coach Walker said.

Harford Tech

Head coaches: Darrell Diamond (girls), JaJuan Burrell (boys)

Top returning boys: Tyler Marrow, Sr., dist; Alex Fritzges, Sr., dist; Kelvin Mendez, Sr., jumps, sprints; Godfred Acheampong, Sr., vault, jumps; John Saltysiak, Jr., dist.; Derek Rudd, Jr., hurdles.

Key newcomers: Troy Wallace Jr., So.; Matayo McGraw, Jr.; Alex Wockenfuss, Fr.

Top returning girls: Kirsten Annan, Sr., hurdles, jumps; Sara Busch, Sr., pole vault, jumps; Olivia Ruocco, So., hurdles.

Key newcomers: Madisyn Bobb, Fr, sprints; Maureen Onyebadi, So., sprints; Danielle Korczak, Fr.

Outlook: The team has solid numbers with 48 boys and 32 girls on the team, but it will be a rebuilding year. Though it is a very young team, it will be strong.

Havre de Grace

Head coaches: Jerry Lee, Ryan Bayne

Top returning boys: Sam Teefy, Jr., throws, vault; Hamed Diallo, So., sprints; Terron Clark, Sr., jumps; Paul Davis, Jr., sprints; Hamilton Hudson, Jr., throws.

Key newcomers: Dominic Hyman, Jr., sprints; Amir Austin, Jr., sprints; Will Martin, Fr., dist.

Top returning girls: Lillian Alexander, So., dist; Mackenna Senko, So., dist; Kyra Adams, Sr., sprints; Taylor Reese, So., vault; Cassidy Howes, So., sprints; Jamayla Stansbury, Jr., sprints.

Key newcomers: Alexandria Mack, Fr., dist; Sanai Knox, So., throws; Savannah Lawrence, Fr., sprints.

Outlook: “This year’s team has grown in size from last year -- a lot of dedicated athletes new to the sport but working hard and showing great improvement,” coach Bayne said.

John Carroll

Head coaches: Rob Torres, Mike Monaghan

Top returning boys: Drew Evans, Jr., throws; Matt McGill, Sr., throws; Kilo Mack, Sr., sprints, jumps; Kam Harris, Sr., sprints, jumps; Harold Davis, So., sprints; Jackson Holschuh, Sr., dist.

Top returning girls: Emily Baranoski, Sr., pole vault, triple jump, sprints; Ella Steck, Jr., sprints; Madi Shaffery, Sr., jumps, hurdles, sprints; Caroline Kozera, Jr., hurdles, sprints; Victoria Novak, Jr., dist.; Emma Campitelli, Sr., sprints.

Key newcomers: Addison Carter, Fr., sprints; Izzy Grace, Fr., sprints, hurdles; Ellie Hughes, Fr., sprints, high jump, hurdles; Ellery Shertzer, Fr., mid-Dist; Andrew Brown, Jr., dist.; Will Root, Fr., dist.; Justin Mangin, Jr., throws; Michael Lee, So., sprints; Alfred Johnson, So., sprints, jumps; Tony Pate, Fr., sprints, hurdles; Tristan Richardson, So., sprints; Zach Thames, So., sprints, jumps; Cam Williams, So., sprints.

Outlook: “The girls are returning nearly everyone from last year, as well as adding a good group of freshmen, so we’re looking to be a top contender to win the IAAM B conference,” coach Torres said. “The boys lost a ton of talent to graduation, but we have a solid core and a really nice group of newcomers to once again challenge the best in the MIAA B conference.”

Joppatowne

Coaches: Josh Barmer, Michelle Watson, James Murray, Erica Richardson, Sam Dahlberg

Top returning boy: Amar Mack, Sr., sprints.

Key newcomers: Sean Williams II, Sr., sprints; Shawn Cain, Jr., sprints; Aaron Hill, Jr., sprints.

Top returning girls: Cyniah Lewis, Sr., sprints; Kamille Purcell, Sr., sprints; Jade Story, Sr., sprints.

Key newcomers: Blessany Turner, Fr. Sprints; Jade Shaw, Fr., sprints.

Outlook: “We have a good combination of veterans and newcomers this year. We are excited about the season,” coach Richardson said.

North Harford

Head coaches: Jimmy Cachola, Laura O’Leary

Top returning boys: Griffin Hevesy, Sr., dist; Nathan Santana, Jr., jumps, sprints; James Ortt, So., jumps, dist; Casey Smith, So., jumps, dist; Austin Parry, So., dist; Ian Rivera, So., throws.

Key newcomers: Timothy Stike, Fr., jumps, sprints; Cael Sims, Fr., dist.

Top returning girls: Kayla Smith, Sr., hurdles, sprints; Annika Petterson, Sr., jumps, sprints; Finley Lavin, Jr., mid-Dist, sprints; Jenna Amhrein, Jr., jumps, sprints; Anna O’Leary, So., throws; Aubrey Hyman, So., sprints.

Key newcomers: Korynn Sims, So., sprints, hurdles; Natalie Brandt, Fr., dist; Grace Bauer, Fr., sprints, jumps.

Outlook: The girls’ team has had two state champions in the past year and should be competitive on the state level again this year. The boys’ team is much larger than last year.

Patterson Mill

Head coaches: Mike Parker, Wes Rich

Top returning boys: Cameron Dawson, Sr., jumps; Adam Hanzelik, Sr., sprints; Tom Niblock, Sr., sprints; Kiefer Iacaruso, Sr., dist; Diego Gonzalez, Sr., dist; Conner Hall, Jr., jumps.

Key newcomers: Everett Young, Jr., pole vault; Ethan Pridgen, Jr., sprints; Diego Peralta, Fr., dist; Cole Burkhardt, Sr., jumps; Sean Lipscomb, Sr., throws.

Top returning girls: Claire Dalling, Jr., dist; Eliana Joslin, Jr., jumps; Kayla Barr, Sr., sprints; Gwen Bates, So., dist; Julie Thomas, Jr, sprints; Grace Bonhoff, So., jumps.

Key newcomers: Ava Wheeler, Jr., sprints; Jalynn Mayfield-Rice, Fr., sprints; Ava Duncan, Jr., jumps; Ava Shores, So., jumps.

Outlook: "With most of the athletes returning this year, we are looking forward to another great season," coach Parker said.

Outlook: “With most of the athletes returning this year, we are looking forward to another great season,” coach Parker said.

Perryville

Head coaches: Raissa Moore, Travon Morgan

Top returning boys: Matt Grahe, Sr., dist.; Cameron Malone, Sr., throws; Ty Stiffler, Jr., hurdles, sprints; Bohdan Hamson, So., sprints, jumps; Andrew Hernandez, So., sprints, hurdles; Jaimere Guy, Sr., jumps, sprints; Tayvin Griffin, Sr., jumps, sprints.

Key newcomers: Brady Martin, Fr., 800; Chase Freburger, Fr., sprints, vault; Connor Racine, Jr., jumps; Sydney Phillips, Jr., sprints. Top newcomers: Hasani Baynes, Fr., sprints, jumps; Deyshawn Henderson, Fr., sprints, jumps; Sean Beard, Fr., sprints, jumps; Jaiden Proctor, Fr., sprints, jumps; Logan Shaw, Fr., dist.

Top returning girls: Anna Rando, Sr., hurdles, sprints; Lily Heuisler, Sr., dist, vault; Ari Stanton, So., high jump, dist; Julia Biggers, So., dist.

Key newcomers: Savannah Bennett, Jr., sprints; and Hayden O’Brien, So., mid-Dist.

Outlook: The boys’ team, reigning Cecil County champs, has several returnees and an up-and-coming group of freshmen and sophomores in the sprints, hurdles, and jumps. Leading the girls’ team are four-year athletes who lead by example. “This year’s team is happy, excited, and motivated to have a regular season back,” coach Moore said.