Harford County track and field athletes, like others, ready, hopeful for season

Outlook: The girls team graduated one of its best classes, losing four first-team All-County Track members from the 2A State finalist team and is primed to make another run for a state title. The boys’ team lost six first-team All-County performers to graduation. Most of the returning boys had a very good indoor season, placing second in the Region meet. “We believe the team will be very competitive in the UCBAC and regionals,” said coach Darrell Diamond. On the team: 34 girls, 58 boys