Some top Harford track and field athletes dealing with lost opportunities

He concluded the 2019 season with a third-place finish in the triple jump – once known as the hop, step, and jump -- in the Class 3A state meet. He sailed 44-10 1/4 in the event, just 17 inches short of the Harford County record that has stood for 43 years. His mark is the third best-ever in the event in Harford County. He has been hoping to challenge the record this spring. He also ranked second in the long jump in the UCBAC, and he was Aberdeen’s top sprinter in the 100-meter dash.