Harford Tech girls, Bel Air boys claim UCBAC outdoors track and field championships

When the indoor track season ended two months ago, Harford Tech coach Darrell Diamond lamented that this year’s team wasn’t up to its usual standards. But by the end of the UCBAC championship meet in Perryville on Thursday, Diamond’s evaluation had changed dramatically.

The Tech girls looked as powerful as ever, winning their fifth UCBAC title in a row, their ninth in 12 years. They scored in every event, winning eight of them, to ring up 153 1/2 points, 66 more than runner-up Rising Sun.

“We are much better,” Diamond said. “More girls, more hurdlers came out. That’s the first time we’ve scored in all 18 events, ever. Our two hurdlers and the two Madisons alone scored 89 points.”

Madisyn Bobb won the 200 (26.05) and the 400 (1:00.94) and finished second to Madisen Morgan in the 100 (12.70 to 12.81). Morgan also won the triple jump (34-8 1/2), ran on the winning 4x100 team with Maureen Onyebadi, Sydney Webb and Ama Okyere, and placed fourth in the long jump (15-6 1/2).

As for the hurdlers, Winter Evans won the 100 highs (15.60) and Destiny Baker, the 300 lows (47.94). Evans was second in the high jump (4-10) and sixth in the triple jump (32-10). Baker took third in the triple jump (33-10), ran on the winning 4x200 relay (1:49.58) with Onyebadi, Okyere and Kamani Anderson, and on the fifth-place 4x400. Freshman London Youngblood was second in the shot put (32-0 1/2).

Rising Sun scored 87 points in second with 20 from Caroline Mercer, who won the shot put (32-4) and discus (112-8).

Jenna Amrhein, North Harford, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford finished third. Jenna Amrhein won the long jump (16-7 1/2). Finley Lavin was second in the 400, fifth in the 100 and sixth in the 200. Anna O’Leary took second in the discus (110-3) and third in the shot put (30-9). Korynn Sims was third in the vault at 9-0. The 4x400 team placed second and the 4x200, third.

Stefani Burns was the top scorer for the Patterson Mill girls, who placed fourth among the 15 teams. She placed third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the high jump and fifth in the pole vault. The Huskies’ 4x100 team finished second and the 4x200, third.

Leanne Rogers and Brin Khanjar led North East to fifth place. Khanjar won the high jump (5-0). Rogers was a triple winner, taking the 3,200 (11:29.91), 1,600 (5:13.06) and 800 (2:21.57). Brielle Whitworth led Edgewood to sixth place with second-place finishes behind Rogers in the 1,600 (5:18.94) and 800 (2:22.35).

Fallston’s Emily Atha also ran PRs behind Rogers in the 3,200 (11:32.16) and 1,600 (5:19.46). Fallston’s Gabrielle Curriden won the pole vault in a new personal best of 10 feet.

The Bel Air girls won the 4x800 in 10:11.60 with Keira Loewe, Gianna Dawson, Anna Kane, and Tyrata Srisukwattananan. In the 800, Dawson led most of the way and finished third (2:23.0).

Bel Air's Jack Hynes won UCBAC outdoor track and field titles in the 400 and 800-meter runs, and ran on two winning relays. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air boys win first UCBAC title in 16 years

Jack Hynes led the Bel Air boys to their first UCBAC championship since 2007. He displayed a strong finishing kick in his third race of the meet, the 800, perhaps the most anticipated duel of the meet. He shifted into high gear 50 meters from the finish to pass Aberdeen’s Daniel Wilson. Both ran under 57 seconds for the second lap, but Hynes prevailed in 1:57.02, a half-second ahead of Wilson. The pacesetter for 700 meters was Aberdeen’s Holden Cross, who ran 1:59.30.

Hynes also won the 400 in 49.47 and ran on two winning relays, the 4x800 and the 4x400, setting a meet record of 3:26.33 in the latter with Charles Hammond, Sean Harricharan and Leo Dinan.

Garrett Saboy gave the Bobcats a win in the 3,200 in 10:02.46, then finished second in the 1,600 in 4:34.05 behind teammate Ryan Cascone (4:33.58). Cody Bazemore won the long jump with a leap of 20-8 to lift Bel Air’s point total to 142 1/2.

The Harford Tech boys finished second with 97 1/2 points. Khory Reevey led a 1-2 finish in the 110 hurdles (16.12) with Troy Wallace second (16.31). Matayo McGraw won the triple jump at 44-4 1/4 by almost 4 feet and placed second in the 300 hurdles (41.65).

Calvin Karanja took first in the 300 hurdles in 40.11. Though he was the lone winner from Edgewood, the Rams finished third among boys teams. Edgewood’s 4x400 meet record fell to Bel Air, but one noteworthy record of the Rams stood, the long jump mark of 22 feet. That was set in 2019 by Deonte Banks, who was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the recent NFL draft.

Everett Young, Patterson Mill, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Patterson Mill senior Everett Young reset the meet record in the pole vault, raising it to 14-1, an inch better than the mark set by North East’s Dean Palmer in 2015. Young also won the 110 hurdles in 15.65, his career best.

Aberdeen placed fourth in the boys team scoring. Aberdeen’s throwers, Ricky McCall and Kyjhan Griffin, were second and third in the discus. The Eagles’ Sumer Edwards placed second in the girls triple jump (33-8 3/4).

Rocky Ramsland and Sydney Phillips were winners for Perryville. Ramsland won the 100 in 11.11, and Philips tossed the shot 47-7. Perryville placed fifth as a team.

C.M Wright’s Landon Krepps took second in the 100 but came back later in the meet to win the 200 in 22.44 and to win the 4x200 with teammates Luciano Higgins, Matt Luk and Thomas McNutt. CMW placed sixth among boys teams.

For Havre de Grace, Meshach Cochran won the high jump (6-0), and in the girls 200, Jamayla Stansbury finished second in 26.19; she was third in the 100 in 12.88.

Other boys winners were North East’s Jacob Blankenship, discus (130-6); and the Elkton 4x100 team (43.91).