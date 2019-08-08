County runners team up, nearly pull upset in 4x800 relay

Competing for Joppatowne, 8-year-old Benicio Johnson of Abingdon finished fourth in his age group in the 200-meter dash, clocking 29.54 seconds. Leading up to his fourth-place finish, he won his quarterfinal heat in 29.46 and finished fourth in the semifinal in 29.01. He also placed ninth in the 100 in 14.42 and 11th in the 400 in 1:09.36.